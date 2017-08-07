Target has a great sale going on Apple Watch Series 2 models

If you’ve always wanted to buy an Apple Watch but never pulled the trigger, you should revisit that thought, especially if the price was your biggest barrier. Apple’s smartwatch is not the cheapest wearable in town, but it’s definitely one of the most popular ones. And Target has a great deal you should check out that shaves $70 off some of the most popular Apple Watch Series 2 models around.

The 38mm Apple Watch Series 2 is now selling for as little as $299 on Target, which is $70 less than the regular price. That’s the aluminum version with a sport band in the color of your choosing. A 42mm version costs $329.99 instead of $399.99.

The same $70 discount is also available for other combinations, including the 42mm Apple Watch Series 2 Stainless Steel and sport band combo — this one costs $479.99 right now. For an extra $100, you get to buy the same 42mm stainless steel version, but paired with a Milanese Loop band.

Apple is already rumored to be planning a new Apple Watch Series 3 model that could be unveiled next month alongside the 2017 iPhones. The new wearable is rumored to feature LTE support and a new form factor, as well as the expected hardware updates for a new generation gadget.

That might be one reason why Target is looking to sell Apple Watch stock before the next Watch model launches. So if you’re not necessarily looking to purchase the latest hardware available and you’re working on a budget for this particular product category, you should definitely check out Target’s deal. Head over to this link where you’ll see all of Target’s Apple Watch Series 2 offers.