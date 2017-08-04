This is the banking malware the WannaCry hero supposedly created

Earlier this year, a 23-year-old security researcher miraculously stopped a viral computer virus that was spreading to hundreds of thousands of Windows computers faster than anything else. The computers WannaCry crippled were not instantly saved, but Marcus Hutchins managed to prevent others PCs from getting the ransomware.

Now, the same security researcher is held by the FBI, as he’s accused of having created a rather dangerous banking malware a few years ago.

Called Kronos, and sold online in July 2014 for as much as $7,000, the malicious software was able to steal credentials and personally identifying information from infected computers. The data could then be used to access the online bank accounts of unsuspecting users.

What’s interesting about the software is that its creators said at the time that it could evade existing anti-virus software and that it could work with the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Firefox, and Chrome. Moreover, the virus would be able to alter forms on bank pages to add fields for additional information, including PIN codes, Wired reports.

Versions of Kronos were spotted in banking attacks as late as November 2016, when a security company discovered that the software was distributed via email attachments to organizations in various businesses, including financial services, hospitality, higher education, and healthcare.

It’s unclear at this time what Hutchins’s role was in the creation of Kronos. But the FBI believes he’s responsible for the program.

A second defendant is also included in the indictment, BBC, but the name has not been made public.

Hutchins could face 40 years in jail if found guilty, US cyber-attorney Tor Ekeland told BBC, but he added that the case did not name any victims of the Kronos attack.

The IBM researchers who found Kronos for sale in May 2014, and posted a translation of the advertisement used to sell it, as found on a Russian underground forum: