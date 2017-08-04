Sketchy rumor claims we’ll see two OLED iPhones this year

Like every year, we have two types of new iPhone rumors: reports from distinct sources that seem to back each other up, and then the crazy iPhone stories that seem hard to believe. The following story falls into the second category, as it claims Apple may launch two differently sized iPhone 8 versions.

A new report from ETNews says that Samsung is going to operate its OLED lines for Apple at full scale. The report explains Samsung’s various investments following the iPhone OLED display deal with Apple and seems to suggest Samsung is in the process of delivering two types of OLED screens to Apple.

“If Samsung Display operates production lines for Apple at an operation rate of 100% with 100% yield, it is able to produce about 124 million 6-inch panels and 130 million 5.8-inch panels respectively in single year,” the report notes.

“If Samsung Display operates its lines at an operation rate of 100% with 60% yield, it is able to produce about 75 million 6-inch panels and 79 million 5.8-inch panels respectively,” ETNews says.

The report goes on to say that given these numbers and yield expectations, it’s unlikely for all 2018 iPhones to move to OLED displays even after LG’s production capacity is accounted for.

In other words, this looks more like a thought exercise. There’s nothing to prove at this time that Samsung has started making 6-inch OLED displays for Apple, alongside 5.8-inch panels. That may happen in the future, but don’t expect a 6-inch iPhone 8 this year.