New leak shows us 50 shades of Galaxy Note 8

With Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 unveiling now less than three weeks away, it’s difficult to imagine that we’ll learn anything new at all during the company’s press conference. The only blanks left to be filled in are the phone’s price and exact release date. Considering how much has already leaked about the sleek new flagship phablet, it’s probably safe to assume that those details will also work their way out to the public before Samsung announces them on stage. As many times as we’ve seen the Galaxy Note 8 already, however, it just never seems to get old. That stunning Infinity Screen… that killer design… we just can’t get enough. If you feel the same way, we have good news: A new leak from a third-party case maker shows Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 8 in more colors than you can even imagine.

We’ve known nearly everything there is to know about the Galaxy Note 8 for what seems like a year now. Not that we learned anything new, but the phone’s specs were just detailed in full for the umpteenth time on Wednesday. Highlights include a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Screen, a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 chipset depending on region, IP68 water and dust resistance, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a dual-lens camera that supports features just like the ones introduced by Apple on the iPhone 7 Plus.

As is the case with the Galaxy S8, Samsung is expected to release the Galaxy Note 8 in a few different colors, but a new leak from a third-party case maker shows the hot upcoming handset in every color you can think of. Slickwraps, the same company that leaked CAD drawings of the Note 8, now has the phablet listed on its website with 17 different wraps that each come in numerous colors and patterns.

There’s even a “naked” wrap that’s clear:

You can check out all the wraps along with dozens and dozens of Note 8 images on the Slickwraps website.