Android O could finally arrive for everyone next week

It’s already August, which means we’re nearing the release date of the final version of Android O. Google did say it’ll launch the finalized Android O update in the third quarter, and we heard in early June that the update might drop in the first week or two of August. The same source now says the update may be scheduled for next week.

The same David Ruddock from Android Police, who previously tweeted that the Android O update will be released into the wild in August, is back with a new tweet.

I'd look for the official Google Pixel Android O update to land in about a week. Could be pushed, but that's the timeline for now AFAIK. — David Ruddock (@RDR0b11) August 2, 2017

“I’d look for the official Google Pixel Android O update to land in about a week,” he wrote on Wednesday, although he did admit that the launch date could be pushed.

The first devices to get the final Android O release are Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL, right along older Nexus handsets that are still eligible for the upgrade.

Google recently confirmed that Android O is Android 8.0, and once the final version is ready to be rolled out, it’ll also confirm the official name. A recent leak suggested that Android O might be known as Android Oatmeal Cookie, according to data found in Android code.

That said, we still have to wait for Google to officially announce the marketing name of Android O.

Unfortunately, new Pixel hardware won’t be released next week, so don’t get too excited about the Pixel 2 phones coming out early. It’s likely the new Pixels will be unveiled much later, at the end of September or in early October.