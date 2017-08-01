This is the Galaxy Note 8. Again.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 later this month, but we can show you the phone today, in all its glory.

We saw the Galaxy Note 8 in countless leaks so far, including exclusive images obtained by BGR, and renders created based on rumors and leaked designs. But the leaker who usually posts press photos of a device before that device is announced finally managed to get his hands on the Galaxy Note 8 renders.

Evan Blass posted two pictures of the Galaxy Note 8, including one that shows the Midnight Black version of the phone:

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

A second image shows the phone from all angles, complete with the mandatory S Pen stylus inclusion. And there’s an additional color too:

When it rains etc. pic.twitter.com/D0lFR5Wn1B — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 1, 2017

The second render also shows the rear side of the phone, confirming what we saw in plenty of other renders in the previous months: the camera setup. We’re looking at a dual lens camera on the back, with the heart rate sensor and fingerprint sensor placed right next to it. The Galaxy Note 8 will be the first Samsung flagship to pack a dual rear camera, and a recent leak showed us the various features Samsung cooked up for its Isocell Dual cameras.

Interestingly, Blass’s images put the final nail in @OnLeaks purported Galaxy Note 8 design that looked nothing like the Galaxy S8.

Chinese manufacturers started updating their #GalaxyNote8 tempered glasses.Interestingly,they gets more & more close to my CAD over time…😏 pic.twitter.com/PpYrIUcYRg — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) July 14, 2017

The Galaxy Note 8 will be announced on August 23rd during a special media event in New York, and will likely launch in the days after that.