More new renders offer a detailed look at the Galaxy Note 8

Not long ago, we got our hands on a collection of exclusive renders showcasing the design of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8. The upcoming phablet has been the subject of countless leaks over the past few months, some even originating from Samsung itself. The company isn’t even set to unveil the phone until August, but still went as far as to confirm a release window for the phone last month. But by the time the phone launches, there won’t be much left to unveil, as another leak hit the web this weekend.

On Saturday, Forbes shared its own exclusive Galaxy Note 8 render, also from smartphone case maker Ghostek (the same source as our renders from earlier this month). The only notable difference between the two leaks is that these renders give us an up-close look at the silver color option of the phone. With a lighter color, it’s slightly easier to see the details of the phone in the image:

Image Source: Ghostek/Gordon Kelly/Forbes

As expected, the Infinity Display of the Galaxy S8 is still intact on the Note 8. There are some subtle design differences between the S8 and the Note 8, but for the most part, Samsung has retained much of the design that made the S8 such a success. Rumored specs include a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, an Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset depending on region, dual 12-megapixel rear cameras, a 3,300 mAh battery and an updated S Pen stylus.

With just weeks to go until Samsung officially pulls back the curtain on the Note 8 at its NYC event on August 23rd, the leaks appear to be forming a cohesive image of the phone. As Forbes points out, the case featured in these renders is Ghostek’s flagship Cloak series, which is currently being prepped for the launch of the phone. That’s how confident Ghostek is in its sources.