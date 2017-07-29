Everything we learned tonight about the Tesla Model 3

At at event Friday night in California, Elon Musk gave us all the details we’ve been craving about the Tesla Model 3. Deliveries were made to the first 30 customers, but far more importantly, we found out when the Model 3 is going to be available to everyone without a pre-order, and what the options are.

Tesla will be making two main options of the Model 3. The standard version comes with 220 miles of range, a 5.6-second 0-60, and a top speed of 130 MPH. The bigger brother, which sports a larger battery pack, can do a startling 310 miles on a single charge, hit 60 miles per hour in 5.1 seconds, and 140 flat-out.

Production is beginning right now, and should ramp up quickly. Tesla is predicting 20,000 vehicles per month rolling off the production line by the end of the year. Musk said on stage that if you order a Model 3 right now, you should be taking delivery by the end of next year. Considering that Tesla already has 400,000 pre-orders for the Model 3, that ain’t too bad.

Enhanced Autopilot, with the same features currently found on second-gen Model S cars, will be a $5,000 extra upgrade, although all cars are sold with the necessary hardware, so owners can upgrade at any point. Self-Driving capability, if and when it rolls out, will be $3,000 on top of that.

Notably absent from Musk’s speech was any mention of the timeline on autonomous vehicles. Earlier this year, he promised significant improvements to the autonomous capabilities in Tesla cars within six months. That deadline’s come and gone, marking another ambitious milestone in Musk’s history.