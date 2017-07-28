Congrats on surviving another long week. Your participation trophy comes in the form of a roundup of all the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free today. These sales won’t last long though, so be sure to grab for free them while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Taskcode

Normally $0.99.

Taskcode is a masterfully created task manager with a unique data input system. Unlike other reminder apps, where the user constantly have to tap from one option to another, Taskcode allows the easiest way of specifying all attributes of a reminder like due date, time, subtasks, title, repeat function etc. simply by typing. This allows for a much quicker and efficient way of inputting data. There are 6 simple codes, a user can use in combination to set reminders: “ ” for title

# for due date

@ for due time

$ for repeat functionality

% for subtasks

* for color of a tile Preview 1:

“Office Task” Meeting with John & Julie #tomorrow @noon

When you type the above and tap save, Taskcode automatically accepts due date as the next day and time as 12:00 pm, with title as ‘Office task’ – because # is used to specify due date, @ is used to specify due time and any character inside double quotes become the title of the tile. Preview 2:

“Buy from Supermarket” %Milk %Sugar %Apples #010716 @0300p

Here the task will be titled as ‘Buy from Supermarket’ with subtask items listed as Milk, Sugar and Apples with the due date as 1st of July 2016 (010716), and time as 3:00 Pm (0300p). Preview 3:

“Take Medicine” $daily @0800a

This will remind you to take your medicine every day ($daily) in the morning at 08:00 am (@morning can also be used). Any text without these codes will be saved as a simple note.

Detailed tutorial and walkthrough tutorial are available inside the app. Added Features include:

•Auto suggestion for codes

•Code & Color shortcut drawer

•Dark theme & White theme

•Snooze control

•Multi-select for batch actions

•Archiving of tiles and more Master these 6 simple codes and discover how logical and faster it is to input data.There are hundreds of apps available to enter data manually but you deserve something better.

Magic Dialer Pro

Normally $2.99.

Magic Dialer Pro is best widget for your Phone whenever you use it. Features: Widget Speed Dial Search for a exact telephone number with T9 keypad

– Enter alphabet or telephone number

– Slide on both sides Easy Speed Dial

– You can register and use a Magic Dialer Pro simply

– Assign favorite contact to a keypad then quickly make a call by long pressing on it One Hand with Left/Right Handed mode Dark/Light Theme Smarter dial whenever you use it

– Your favorite telephone number is first viewed when searching

– Priority of Searching : Most frequently used contact > Short name contact > Contact with a photo registered

Search By Image Extension

Normally $0.99.

Search by images right from the:

— Any browser (Safari, Chrome, Opera etc.)

— Gallery

— Cloud storage (Dropbox, Google Drive, Облоко Mail etc.) With this app you can find information about similar pictures on the internet. For example, you may find sites, which use this picture, find news related to the picture, and more. It support Google, Yandex and Tineye image search engines

Secret Photo Vault

Normally $1.99.

[Secret Photo Vault] enables you to hide your secret photos and data with passcode, pattern lock and touch ID. It provides the perfect privacy with passcode, double protection, decoy mode, album leve lock and photo level lock. You have no limit on format of the media to hide. The app supports photo, video, GIF, live photo, text and URL. • Protect your secret photos and data with passcode

• Double protection with pattern lock, passcode and touch ID

• Decoy mode

• Lock individual photo and album

• Integrated support for photo, video, gif, live photo, text and URL

• Add photos from anywhere – camera, camera roll, iTunes sharing, clipboard and text input

• Input secret text and url

• Full screen browsing

• Slideshow in single step

• Edit photo with powerful photo editor

• Supports video editing – trim, crop, reverse and slow motion

• Supports emergency backup and recovery

• Save to camera roll and iTunes sharing

• Share to SNS

Angularis2

Normally $0.99.

Are you looking for a REAL challenge? Angularis requires perfect concentration, timing and skill! *** appgefahren.de ***

Although the gameplay is relatively simple, angularis 2 is great fun and quickly leads to the famous “One more round” feeling *** iplayapps.de ***

Solid highscore game for all fans of rapid reaction apps *** antyapps.pl ***

Dynamic gameplay, catchy music and a lot of challenges. What’s not to like? You need to have the ability to concentrate on what you do in order to beat the high score. The longer you play the faster and challenging the game will be. Definitely a must have for all who like to play high score games with neon look and a high degree of difficulty. * Crazy hard gameplay

* Beat the high score on Game Center

* Unlock the hardcore mode

* Future flat neon look

* Optimized for phones and tablets Download Angularis today and test your reflexes!

Quest – Task Manager

Normally $0.99.

Are you bored of all the chores and work you need to do? Well be bored no longer, with Quest! Now, you can turn all of your daily boring tasks into quests, and embark on a journey to level up your life! Quest is a task manager that rewards you with experience points each time you complete something, and you can level up with enough of them. But beware – forget to complete a task by its due date, and you’ll lose points! Bored of being alone? Then add your friends to the game as well and compete for the top spot as Productivity King! All of your tasks also sync across multiple devices, so you’ll always have your quests with you no matter where you go.

Cloud Hub

Normally $0.99.

Cloud Hub is a simple documents reader and manager for iOS platform. It allows to download or upload files from clouds services like Box, Dropbox, OneDrive, Drive, iCloud. Built-in FTP client. Import media files from Photo Albums. Manage all local files stored in the app; change name, move, copy, delete, create directories, view the content of the most common file types like PDF, PNG, JPG, MP4, iWork, MS Office files. Share files using social media accounts like Facebook, Twitter etc. • Cloud Hub reads files:

– PDF

– MS Office: Word, Excel, Powerpoint (doc, docx, xls, xlsx, ppt, pptx)

– iWork: Keynote, Pages, Numbers

– text (txt, rtf)

– images (jpg, png, gif, tiff)

– MP3, WAV

– MP4, H.264

– html, css • Access Services (download/upload):

– Dropbox

– Box

– OneDrive

– Google Drive

– iCloud

– FTP • Local file operations:

– Copy

– Move

– Delete

– Change name

– File details

– Send via e-mail

– Share using social media (Facebook, Twitter etc.)

– Upload to server (Dropbox, Box, OneDrive, Google Drive, FTP)

– View the content of the most common file types

– Image viewer

– Video player (MP4, H.264)

– Music player (MP3) • Local directory operations:

– Create directory

– Delete directory

– List chosen directory

Weight Tracker for HealthKit

Normally $0.99.

Weight Tracker provides a quick and easy way to enter and track your weight. It uses HealthKit to save and store your weight information. Weight Tracker has an innovative and straightforward to use, weight picker control designed for speed and simplicity. The app starts with your last selected weight. No need to enter numbers on a keypad, just slide the picker to your latest weight and tap the record button. With Weight Tracker, you are not limited to the default weight unit as determined by location. For people that live in different countries, you have the flexibility to manage Health weight in kilograms, pounds, or stones and pounds. Tap the chart button to see a graphical display of how your weight is changing over time. Weight Tracker for HealthKit also calculates BMI and records body fat percentage. Weight Tracker stores the BMI and body fat percentage entries along with your weight entries to HealthKit. Track your weight today and start taking advantage of the HealthKit features in iOS!

GifORama

Normally $0.99.

Create animations using your own photos and share them as Animated Gifs!

Just add images, rotate/scale/move them around and then hit the record button. You can either move items on the screen manually OR you can use our built in custom Path animations for automatic animation. Save to Animated Gif.

Take single snapshots as the basis for stop-motion animations.

Share over Email or Imgur.

Now go make something Awesome.

