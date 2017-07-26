Wonder Woman 2 has a firm release date

Wonder Woman is definitely one movie that you simply have to see this year, and you still have time to catch it in a theater near you if you haven’t watched it yet. It’s by far the best movie in the DC Comics universe, and the kind of movie that deserves a sequel. Luckily for superhero movie fans, Warner Bros. confirmed that part two is in the works, and we now have a firm release for Wonder Woman 2.

At Comic-Con last week, Warner Bros. talked extensively about its DC Comics flicks, releasing a hot new trailer for Justice League. The company also confirmed that it’s making Wonder Woman 2.

Then, on Tuesday, Warner Bros. announced a release date for the movie. Wonder Woman 2 will hit theaters on December 13th, 2019, Hollywood Reporter reveals.

Gal Gadot will reprise her role for the sequel, and she will also play Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in Justice League that’s set to debut in November.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins is also expected to return for the second film, although she has not been officially confirmed, as talks are ongoing.

It’s too early for plot deals, but Wonder Woman 2 is rumored to be set in the 1980s. The action in the first film takes place during the first World War.

Until Wonder Woman 2 arrives, we’ll be treated to plenty of DC Comics movies, but only two of them have release dates. Justice League and Aquaman are set to launch this year in November and December, respectively. Warner Bros. also announced several other planned film for the universe, including Shazam!, Flashpoint, The Batman, Batgirl, Justice League Dark, Green Lantern Corps, and Suicide Squad 2.