Legendary Pokemon ‘Moltres’ and ‘Zapdos’ are coming soon to Pokemon Go

Niantic released its first two Legendary Pokemon over the weekend, and while the Pokemon Go Fest event in Chicago was a bust, the legendaries seem to be a success. If you already captured the first two monsters, then you’ll be happy to learn that two more legendaries are coming soon. If you didn’t catch any, then that’s not necessarily good news.

In a blog post explaining what went wrong in Chicago, Niantic also revealed some Legendary Pokemon numbers.

The company said that from late Saturday to Sunday, trainers in downtown Chicago got into more than 69,000 Raid Battles, capturing more than 7.7 million Pokemon. Of those, more than 440,000 were legendary creatures. Around the world, almost two million Legendary Pokemon were caught during the same period, following more than 4.6 million Raid Battles and 500 million Pokemon captures.

So what’s the bad news? Well, these legendaries have limited releases. Other than Lugia, the other three Legendary Pokemon will only be available for one week a piece, and each one will be available to the members of one particular team, as follows:

Articuno (Team Mystic) released on Saturday, July 22 and available through Monday, July 31.

Moltres (Team Valor) to be released on Monday, July 31 and available through Monday, August 7.

Zapdos (Team Instinct) to be released on Monday, August 7 and available through Monday, August 14.

If you want to add Articuno to your roster, you’d better hurry!