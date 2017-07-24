Pokemon Go: The Legendary Pokemon you can catch right now

We knew the legendaries were coming, and we already told you how to beat them even before Niantic released them. But, lo and behold, we finally know who the first Legendary Pokemon are.

Niantic on Sunday announced that “the first Legendary Pokémon are now available for Trainers worldwide to discover, battle, and catch in Pokémon Go.”

These are — drumroll — Lugia and Articuno, and you’ll find them in Legendary Raid Battles everywhere starting immediately. Considering that Niantic released its legendaries during the weekend, that means you may have already encountered them in various places including Grand Fest, Chicago, at the Pokemon Go Fest event.

Of course, if you attended the festival, but you weren’t able to play the game, Niantic wants you to know it’s sorry for the technical difficulties. All registered attendees will receive $100 in PokeCoins. On top of that, you also get Lugia for free, which means you only have one Legendary Pokemon left to catch.

In case you were not able to make it and not play Pokemon Go in Chicago this weekend, you’ll just have to look around for legendaries in your area. Here’s a guide on how to beat the Legendary Pokemon.

In addition to Lugia and Articuno, Niantic teased two other Legendary Pokemon, including Zapdos and Moltres that should “soar” into Pokemon Go soon enough. It’s unclear when they’re going to be available.