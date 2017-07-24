Google’s Pixel 2 might be the fastest smartphone released this year

Every year, flagship phones get faster. That’s not a surprise any more, and devices like the Galaxy S8 and the OnePlus 5 pack mobile chips built on 10nm tech, a first for smartphones. Every high-end handset this year will have similar chip technology inside, including the iPhone 8 and the Pixel 2.

But new rumor claims that Google’s upcoming pair of phones will have a chip version that’s going to be even faster than the Galaxy S8’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

A report from FudZilla says that the Pixel 2 is more likely to be the first smartphone to have a Snapdragon 836 chip under the hood. That’s hardly going to be a surprise to anyone familiar with the first Google Pixel series.

Last year, Google and Qualcomm partnered to put an updated Snapdragon 820 version inside the Pixels, and that chip was the Snapdragon 821.

The report doesn’t mention the source of this rumor but says the Pixel 2 will have a “smaller chip” than its predecessor. You can “expect better quality pictures too,” Fudzilla explains.

The Snapdragon 836 is expected to come with increased maximum clock speeds for both the CPU and the GPU, which could lead to improving speeds and better battery life. How much faster could the Pixel 2 be? “About 10% faster,” if this report is accurate.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL should ship by early October, sporting similar components, but featuring different designs, other reports noted.