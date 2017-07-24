With as much money as Netflix spends licensing content and creating content of its own, there just aren’t many bad months when it comes to new content on Netflix. August is no exception, as Wet Hot American Summer gets a second sequel series, The Defenders brings our favorite Netflix superheroes together for the first time and the Death Note live-action remake drives fans of the original crazy.

Other highlights include the entire Matrix trilogy, the first season of The Good Place and comedy specials from Maz Jobrani, Lynne Koplitz, Ryan Hamilton and Brad Paisley. Yes, that Brad Paisley.

Available August 1st

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

Available August 2nd

Jab We Met

The Founder

Available August 3rd

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

Available August 4th

Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 5th

Holes

Available August 8th

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Available August 9th

Black Site Delta

Available August 10th

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Available August 11th

Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 13th

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Available August 14th

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

Available August 15th

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

Available August 16th

Gold

Available August 18th

Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Sam

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available August 19th

Hide and Seek

Available August 20th

Camera Store

Available August 21st

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

Available August 22nd

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Available August 23rd

Feel Rich

Available August 25th

Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Available August 29th

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Place: Season 1

Available August 31st

Be Afraid

