With as much money as Netflix spends licensing content and creating content of its own, there just aren’t many bad months when it comes to new content on Netflix. August is no exception, as Wet Hot American Summer gets a second sequel series, The Defenders brings our favorite Netflix superheroes together for the first time and the Death Note live-action remake drives fans of the original crazy.

Other highlights include the entire Matrix trilogy, the first season of The Good Place and comedy specials from Maz Jobrani, Lynne Koplitz, Ryan Hamilton and Brad Paisley. Yes, that Brad Paisley.

Available August 1st

  • A Cinderella Story
  • Bad Santa
  • Cloud Atlas
  • Crematorium: Season 1
  • Everyone’s Hero
  • Funny Games (US)
  • Innerspace
  • Jackie Brown
  • Lord of War
  • Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Nola Circus
  • Opening Night
  • Practical Magic
  • Sleepy Hollow
  • Small Soldiers
  • Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Addams Family
  • The Astronaut’s Wife
  • The Bomb
  • The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
  • The Last Mimzy
  • The Matrix
  • The Matrix Reloaded
  • The Matrix Revolutions
  • The Number 23
  • The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
  • The Truth About Alcohol
  • The Wedding Party
  • Tie The Knot
  • Who Gets the Dog?
  • Wild Wild West

Available August 2nd

  • Jab We Met
  • The Founder

Available August 3rd

  • Sing
  • The Invisible Guardian

Available August 4th

  • Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 5th

  • Holes

Available August 8th

  • My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Available August 9th

  • Black Site Delta

Available August 10th

  • Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Available August 11th

  • Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available August 13th

  • Arthur and the Invisibles
  • Hot Property
  • Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Available August 14th

  • The Outcasts
  • Urban Hymn

Available August 15th

  • Barbeque
  • Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • 21
  • A New Economy
  • All These Sleepless Nights
  • Donald Cried
  • Murderous Affair: Season 1
  • My Ex-Ex
  • The Sweet Life

Available August 16th

  • Gold

Available August 18th

  • Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • I Am Sam
  • Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available August 19th

  • Hide and Seek

Available August 20th

  • Camera Store

Available August 21st

  • AWOL
  • Bad Rap
  • Beautiful Creatures
  • Gomorrah: Season 2
  • Unacknowledged

Available August 22nd

  • Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Available August 23rd

  • Feel Rich

Available August 25th

  • Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Available August 29th

  • Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
  • Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • The Good Place: Season 1

Available August 31st

  • Be Afraid

