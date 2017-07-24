It’s been quite some time since Netflix took away a bunch of great content all at once, but it appears that August drew the short straw this year. There have been worse months when it comes to beloved movies and shows being removed from Netflix, but this is one of the worst in recent memory.

Some of the highlights (or lowlight?) on the list include Superbad, Dope, all four seasons of Revenge, all seven seasons of The League and four seasons of American Dad. Time to fill up that queue.

Leaving August 1st

10 Things I Hate About You



Justice League Unlimited: Season 1



Justice League Unlimited: Season 2



Justice League: Season 1



Justice League: Season 2

Babe



Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4



Babe: Pig in the City



Beneath the Helmet



Black Widow



Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry



Electric Slide



Elizabethtown



From the Terrace



From Time to Time



Goodbye World



Horsemen



Hunter X Hunter : Season 1



Hunter X Hunter : Season 2



Hunter X Hunter : Season 3



Hunter X Hunter : Season 4



Hunter X Hunter : Season 5



Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster



Malibu’s Most Wanted



Prefontaine



Russell Brand: End the Drugs War



Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery



Teacher’s Pet



The Delivery Man: Season 1



The Diabolical



The Heavy Water War: Season 1



The Hunt: Season 1



The Little Engine That Could



The Lizzie McGuire Movie



The Verdict



Young Justice: Season 1



Young Justice: Season 2



Young@Heart



Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving August 4th

Superbad

Leaving August 5th

Pelican Dreams



Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

Leaving August 6th

Human Capital



The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

Leaving August 9th

The Five Venoms

Leaving August 10th

Dope

Leaving August 11th

Four Blood Moons



Jesus People: The Movie



Patch Town



Two Days, One Night

Leaving August 14th

Drones



Food Matters

Leaving August 15th

American Dad!: Season 1



American Dad!: Season 2



American Dad!: Season 3



American Dad!: Season 4

To Kill a Mockingbird



Changing Seas: Season 3



Changing Seas: Season 4



Changing Seas: Season 5



Changing Seas: Season 6



Close Quarter Battle: Season 1



The New Frontier: Season 1



Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

Leaving August 23rd

The Summer of Sangaile

Leaving August 24th

Gun Woman

Leaving August 25th

October Gale



Paratodos



The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

Leaving August 28th

Revenge: Season 1



Revenge: Season 2



Revenge: Season 3



Revenge: Season 4

Leaving August 30th

The League: Season 1



The League: Season 2



The League: Season 3



The League: Season 4



The League: Season 5



The League: Season 6



The League: Season 7

Leaving August 31st

Space Warriors

