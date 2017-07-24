It’s been quite some time since Netflix took away a bunch of great content all at once, but it appears that August drew the short straw this year. There have been worse months when it comes to beloved movies and shows being removed from Netflix, but this is one of the worst in recent memory.
Some of the highlights (or lowlight?) on the list include Superbad, Dope, all four seasons of Revenge, all seven seasons of The League and four seasons of American Dad. Time to fill up that queue.
Leaving August 1st
- 10 Things I Hate About You
- Justice League Unlimited: Season 1
- Justice League Unlimited: Season 2
- Justice League: Season 1
- Justice League: Season 2
- Babe
- Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Beneath the Helmet
- Black Widow
- Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
- Electric Slide
- Elizabethtown
- From the Terrace
- From Time to Time
- Goodbye World
- Horsemen
- Hunter X Hunter : Season 1
- Hunter X Hunter : Season 2
- Hunter X Hunter : Season 3
- Hunter X Hunter : Season 4
- Hunter X Hunter : Season 5
- Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
- Malibu’s Most Wanted
- Prefontaine
- Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
- Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
- Teacher’s Pet
- The Delivery Man: Season 1
- The Diabolical
- The Heavy Water War: Season 1
- The Hunt: Season 1
- The Little Engine That Could
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- The Verdict
- Young Justice: Season 1
- Young Justice: Season 2
- Young@Heart
- Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Leaving August 4th
- Superbad
Leaving August 5th
- Pelican Dreams
- Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
Leaving August 6th
- Human Capital
- The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1
Leaving August 9th
- The Five Venoms
Leaving August 10th
- Dope
Leaving August 11th
- Four Blood Moons
- Jesus People: The Movie
- Patch Town
- Two Days, One Night
Leaving August 14th
- Drones
- Food Matters
Leaving August 15th
- American Dad!: Season 1
- American Dad!: Season 2
- American Dad!: Season 3
- American Dad!: Season 4
- To Kill a Mockingbird
- Changing Seas: Season 3
- Changing Seas: Season 4
- Changing Seas: Season 5
- Changing Seas: Season 6
- Close Quarter Battle: Season 1
- The New Frontier: Season 1
- Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1
Leaving August 23rd
- The Summer of Sangaile
Leaving August 24th
- Gun Woman
Leaving August 25th
- October Gale
- Paratodos
- The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
Leaving August 28th
- Revenge: Season 1
- Revenge: Season 2
- Revenge: Season 3
- Revenge: Season 4
Leaving August 30th
- The League: Season 1
- The League: Season 2
- The League: Season 3
- The League: Season 4
- The League: Season 5
- The League: Season 6
- The League: Season 7
Leaving August 31st
- Space Warriors
