Apple just released iOS 11 beta 4

Apple’s upcoming new iOS 11 software might not have seemed like a huge upgrade when the company unveiled it back in June at the annual WWDC event in California. We can assure you, however, that looks can be deceiving. Apple baked thousands of new features, changes, and APIs into its big 2017 mobile platform update, and it’s set to be released later this summer just before the company releases its new iPhone lineup. Of course, you don’t have to wait until September to get your hands on Apple’s latest and greatest software thanks to the company’s beta programs for developers and for the general public.

Speaking of betas, Apple just released a brand new version of its pre-release mobile software — iOS 11 beta 4 — and it’s available immediately for download on any and all compatible devices.

Apple’s brand new developer beta has been released, and it comes with dozens of bug fixes and refinements. iOS 11 beta 3 was already surprisingly stable for an early beta, but iOS 11 beta 4 promises to be even better. This is still pre-release software, however, so proceed with caution. There will be bugs there will be app crashes, and you’re probably better off not installing it on any devices that you use on a daily basis.

Of course, no one ever listens to that warning, so head to Settings > General > Software Update on your compatible device, and you’ll find iOS 11 beta 4 ready and waiting for you as long as you have the beta profile installed on your iPhone or iPad. Here’s the full list of devices that are compatible with the iOS 11 beta, so you know whether or not you can get in on the action: