This past Friday, popular nationwide consumer electronics retailer Best Buy hosted a big “Black Friday in July” sale in an effort to ride Amazon’s coattails following Prime Day. Best Buy actually had tons of great deals available on Friday, and it had a key area covered that Prime Day was pretty weak on this year: TVs. Well, what always comes after Black Friday? That’s right, it’s Cyber Monday, and so Best Buy is extending its special shopping event with a second sale appropriately dubbed “Cyber Monday in July.”
You’ll find hundreds of killer deals in Best Buy’s bug Cyber Monday in July sale. As always, however, we’ll save you the time and trouble of having to sift through it all by rounding up all of the best deals Best Buy’s big sale has to offer.
Top Deals
- iPhone 6s 32GB for $12.99/Month
- MacBook Pro Save $150 on Select Models
- iPad: Save $50 on Select Models
- Save on Powerbeats³ Wireless Headphones
- Save up to $400 when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+
TVs
- Samsung – 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – Black: $949.99 (save $150)
- Sharp – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 1080p – Smart – HDTV Roku TV – Black: $379.99 (save $70)
- Hisense – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – Black: $399.99 (save $130)
- Hisense – 50″ Class (49.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – Black: $379.99 (save $120)
- Toshiba – 49″ Class – (48.5″ Diag.) – LED – 1080p – HDTV – Black: $289.99 (save $110)
- Samsung – 40″ Class (39.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – Gray: $449.99 (save $100)
- Hisense – 39″ Class (38.5″ Diag.) – LED – 1080p – Smart – HDTV – Black gloss: $249.99 (save $50)
Home Theater
- Save up to $120 on Select Sound Bars
- TiVo – BOLT 1TB Unified Entertainment System – White: $234.99 (save $65)
- LG – 220W Hi-Fi Entertainment System – Black: $129.99 (save $120)
- AAXA – P3-X Pico DLP Pocket Projector – Soft-Touch Black: $149.99 (save $30)
Computers and Accessories
- Lenovo – 100S-14IBR 14″ Laptop – Intel Celeron – 2GB Memory – 32GB eMMC Flash Memory – Navy blue: $149.99 (save $80)
- HP – 17.3″ Laptop – AMD A9-Series – 4GB Memory – 1TB Hard Drive – HP finish in jet black with woven texture pattern: $299.99 (save $80)
- Dell – Inspiron 15.6″ Laptop – Intel Core i3 – 6GB Memory – 1TB Hard Drive – Black: $279.99 (save $70)
- Lenovo – Yoga 710 2-in-1 11.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Pentium – 4GB Memory – 128GB Solid State Drive – Silver: $379.99 (save $70)
- LG – 27UD69P-W 27″ IPS LED 4K UHD FreeSync Monitor – Black/white: $429.99 (save $70)
- Acer – H6 Series 23″ IPS LED HD Monitor – Black: $94.99 (save $85)
- Canon – imageCLASS MF236n Black-and-White All-In-One Printer: $99.99 (save $100)
- SanDisk – Cruzer Glide 128GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive – Black: $19.99 (save $80)
- WD – Elements 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $44.99 (save $10)
Networking
- Linksys – EA9500 Max-Stream AC5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi Router – black: $349.99 (save $50)
- TP-LINK – Archer C7 AC1750 Wireless-AC Dual-Band Router: $74.99 (save $15)
- TP-LINK – Wireless-AC1200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router – Black: $59.99 (save $10)
Headphones
- Save $30 on Select Sony Wireless Headphones
- Sennheiser – Audiophile Over-the-Ear Headphones – Titan: $69.98 (save 80)
- Jabra – HALO SMART Bluetooth Headset – Silver: $39.99 (save $40)
Gaming
- Save $20 on Select Sony Video Games
- Save $5 on Select Sony Value-Priced Video Games
- Save $10 on Select PlayStation VR Games
- Save $20 on Injustice 2 for PS4 or Xbox One
- Just $39.99 for Any Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller
- Sony – PlayStation VR: $349.99 (save $50)
- Free $10 Nintendo eShop Gift Card when you buy a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card
There are plenty of other deals to be found in Best Buy’s big Cyber Monday in July shopping event, and you can shop the full sale right here.