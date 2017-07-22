Gaming
How to beat the first Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Jacob Siegal
July 22nd, 2017 at 12:01 PM

This weekend, Pokemon Go players will have their first chance to encounter, battle and catch Legendary Pokemon. It’s a moment that we’ve been waiting for since the game launched last July, but before you go rushing out to get a Lugia of your own, you should know how best to counter the Legendary Boss Raids you’re going to have to conquer in order to have a chance to catch a Legendary.

According to Pokemon Go developer Niantic, the first Legendary Pokemon will be revealed in Grant Park during the Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago this Saturday, but only if enough Pokemon are captured in the Challenge Windows throughout the day. If the trainers in Grant Park are able to defeat the Legendary Pokemon, that Pokemon will begin appearing in Raid Battles around the world on Sunday.

Niantic hasn’t specified which Legendary Pokemon will appear during the Go Fest, but if the trailer is any indication, it will likely be either Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Lugia or Ho-oh. Lucky for us, Pokemon Go Hub has put together a list of the best counters for all five of these Legendary birds:

Articuno

Counters Move 1 Move 2
Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge
Tyranitar Bite Stone Edge
Omastar Rock Throw Rock Slide
Flareon Fire Spin Overheat
Arcanine Fire Fang Fire Blast
Scizor Bullet Punch Iron Head

Zapdos

Counters Move 1 Move 2
Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge
Tyranitar Bite Stone Edge
Dragonite Dragon Breath Outrage
Rhydon Mud Slap Stone Edge
Jinx Frost Breath Avalanche
Piloswine Ice Shard Avalanche

Moltres

Counters Move 1 Move 2
Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge
Tyranitar Bite Stone Edge
Vaporeon Water Gun Hydro Pump
Gyarados Dragon Tail Hydro Pump
Omastar Rock Throw Rock Slide
Feraligatr Water Gun Hydro Pump

Lugia

Counters Move 1 Move 2
Tyranitar Bite Crunch
Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge
Jolteon Thunder Shock Thunderbolt
Magneton Thunder Shock Discharge
Jinx Frost Breath Avalanche
Gendar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball

Ho-oh

Counters Move 1 Move 2
Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge
Tyranitar Bite Stone Edge
Vaporeon Water Gun Hydro Pump
Gyarados Dragon Tail Hydro Pump
Omastar Rock Throw Rock Slide
Jolteon Thunder Shock Thunderbolt
