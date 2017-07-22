How to beat the first Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

This weekend, Pokemon Go players will have their first chance to encounter, battle and catch Legendary Pokemon. It’s a moment that we’ve been waiting for since the game launched last July, but before you go rushing out to get a Lugia of your own, you should know how best to counter the Legendary Boss Raids you’re going to have to conquer in order to have a chance to catch a Legendary.
According to Pokemon Go developer Niantic, the first Legendary Pokemon will be revealed in Grant Park during the Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago this Saturday, but only if enough Pokemon are captured in the Challenge Windows throughout the day. If the trainers in Grant Park are able to defeat the Legendary Pokemon, that Pokemon will begin appearing in Raid Battles around the world on Sunday.
Niantic hasn’t specified which Legendary Pokemon will appear during the Go Fest, but if the trailer is any indication, it will likely be either Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Lugia or Ho-oh. Lucky for us, Pokemon Go Hub has put together a list of the best counters for all five of these Legendary birds:
Articuno
|Counters
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Golem
|Rock Throw
|Stone Edge
|Tyranitar
|Bite
|Stone Edge
|Omastar
|Rock Throw
|Rock Slide
|Flareon
|Fire Spin
|Overheat
|Arcanine
|Fire Fang
|Fire Blast
|Scizor
|Bullet Punch
|Iron Head
Zapdos
|Counters
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Golem
|Rock Throw
|Stone Edge
|Tyranitar
|Bite
|Stone Edge
|Dragonite
|Dragon Breath
|Outrage
|Rhydon
|Mud Slap
|Stone Edge
|Jinx
|Frost Breath
|Avalanche
|Piloswine
|Ice Shard
|Avalanche
Moltres
|Counters
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Golem
|Rock Throw
|Stone Edge
|Tyranitar
|Bite
|Stone Edge
|Vaporeon
|Water Gun
|Hydro Pump
|Gyarados
|Dragon Tail
|Hydro Pump
|Omastar
|Rock Throw
|Rock Slide
|Feraligatr
|Water Gun
|Hydro Pump
Lugia
|Counters
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Tyranitar
|Bite
|Crunch
|Golem
|Rock Throw
|Stone Edge
|Jolteon
|Thunder Shock
|Thunderbolt
|Magneton
|Thunder Shock
|Discharge
|Jinx
|Frost Breath
|Avalanche
|Gendar
|Shadow Claw
|Shadow Ball
Ho-oh
|Counters
|Move 1
|Move 2
|Golem
|Rock Throw
|Stone Edge
|Tyranitar
|Bite
|Stone Edge
|Vaporeon
|Water Gun
|Hydro Pump
|Gyarados
|Dragon Tail
|Hydro Pump
|Omastar
|Rock Throw
|Rock Slide
|Jolteon
|Thunder Shock
|Thunderbolt