How to beat the first Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Go

This weekend, Pokemon Go players will have their first chance to encounter, battle and catch Legendary Pokemon. It’s a moment that we’ve been waiting for since the game launched last July, but before you go rushing out to get a Lugia of your own, you should know how best to counter the Legendary Boss Raids you’re going to have to conquer in order to have a chance to catch a Legendary.

According to Pokemon Go developer Niantic, the first Legendary Pokemon will be revealed in Grant Park during the Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago this Saturday, but only if enough Pokemon are captured in the Challenge Windows throughout the day. If the trainers in Grant Park are able to defeat the Legendary Pokemon, that Pokemon will begin appearing in Raid Battles around the world on Sunday.

Niantic hasn’t specified which Legendary Pokemon will appear during the Go Fest, but if the trailer is any indication, it will likely be either Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Lugia or Ho-oh. Lucky for us, Pokemon Go Hub has put together a list of the best counters for all five of these Legendary birds:

Articuno

Counters Move 1 Move 2 Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Tyranitar Bite Stone Edge Omastar Rock Throw Rock Slide Flareon Fire Spin Overheat Arcanine Fire Fang Fire Blast Scizor Bullet Punch Iron Head

Zapdos

Counters Move 1 Move 2 Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Tyranitar Bite Stone Edge Dragonite Dragon Breath Outrage Rhydon Mud Slap Stone Edge Jinx Frost Breath Avalanche Piloswine Ice Shard Avalanche

Moltres

Counters Move 1 Move 2 Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Tyranitar Bite Stone Edge Vaporeon Water Gun Hydro Pump Gyarados Dragon Tail Hydro Pump Omastar Rock Throw Rock Slide Feraligatr Water Gun Hydro Pump

Lugia

Counters Move 1 Move 2 Tyranitar Bite Crunch Golem Rock Throw Stone Edge Jolteon Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Magneton Thunder Shock Discharge Jinx Frost Breath Avalanche Gendar Shadow Claw Shadow Ball

Ho-oh