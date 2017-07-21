The Galaxy Note 8’s secret weapon might be… a Bluetooth headset?

Samsung’s second-worst-kept secret of the year will launch on August 23rd, the company has now confirmed. That was a date that was first mentioned in Galaxy Note 8 rumors earlier this year.

However, we already think we know everything about the new flagship, which should be a Galaxy S8 variation featuring a few extra tricks. The Galaxy Note 8 will have a dual camera lens on the back and a built-in stylus, as well as stylus-centric features baked into Android.

A new report indicates there may be one thing that’ll differentiate the Galaxy Note 8 from the Galaxy S8: a new Bixby accessory.



Samsung is working on a Bluetooth headset, ETNews reports, and development may be done in time for the Galaxy Note 8’s launch. The device might be released alongside the Galaxy Note 8 in September, and it may be bundled with the phablet. Samsung, however, hasn’t decided on how to sell it. It’s likely that it’ll be available as a standalone product in the future, regardless of how Samsung commercializes it at launch.

The headset is supposed to help users communicate with Bixby, and features proprietary noise canceling technology, the report notes.

A Samsung representative did confirm the existence of the product, and the fact that it’s made for easier interaction with Bixby, but said the company could not disclose any release date information about the product.

It’s unclear how much it’ll cost, and there are no images of this Bixby headset for the Galaxy Note 8.