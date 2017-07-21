Amazon’s third annual Prime Day sale was a huge success for Amazon, which broke prior sales records, and for shoppers who scored great deals on thousands of different products across the site. Of course, why should Amazon have all the fun this summer? Other retailers tried to jump on the bandwagon and run special sales last week to compete with Prime Day, but competing with Amazon is easier said than done. Best Buy decided to take a different approach, pushing its big summer sale to the following week so that it didn’t compete directly with the Prime Day juggernaut.
Well, Best Buy’s big “Black Friday in July” sales event is finally here, and it’s packed full of bargains that are surprisingly good. In fact, it’s actually pretty reminiscent of Black Friday, rather than just being a marketing ploy. As is the case with Black Friday sales at electronics retailers, TVs have taken center stage in Best Buy’s big sale today. But there’s plenty more to see as well, and we’ve rounded up all the best deals in this post.
TVs
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV with High Dynamic Range – Black: $2,499.99 (save $1,000)
- VIZIO – 70″ Class (69.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – with Chromecast Built-in – 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Display – Black: $1,099.99 (save $200)
- Sony – 65″ Class (64.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV with High Dynamic Range – Black: $1,499.99 (save $500)
- Samsung – 58″ Class (57.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – Black: $699.99 (save $200)
- Toshiba – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – with Chromecast Built-in – 4K Ultra HD TV – Black: $399.99 (save $30)
- LG – 55″ Class (54.6″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – Silver: $549.99 (save $250)
- Insignia – 50″ Class (49.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV Roku TV – Black: $379.99 (save $70)
- LG – 49″ Class (49″ Diag.) – LED – 1080p – HDTV – Black: $299.99 (save $100)
- Samsung – 40″ Class (39.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV – Gray: $399.99 (save $150)
Apple
- Save up to $350 on select MacBook Air models
- iPhone 6s 32GB for $12.99/Month
- Save up to $200 on select iPad Pro models
- Save $125 on select iPad mini models
Home Theater
- Samsung – 2.1-Channel Soundbar System with 6.5″ Wireless Subwoofer – Black: $129.99 (save $70)
- Save up to $130 on select Vizio Soundbars
- LG – 2.0-Channel Soundbar with 100-Watt Digital Amplifier – Black: $69.99 (save $60)
- Samsung – Wireless Rear Loudspeakers – works with select Samsung soundbars (Pair) – Black: $69.99 (save $60)
- Epson – Home Cinema 2045 LCD Projector – White: $549.99 (save $300)
- Whalen Furniture – 3-in-1 Console for Most Flat-Panel TVs Up to 65″ – Brown Cherry: $169.99 (save $30)
- Sanus – Premium Series Advanced Tilt TV Wall Mount For Most 42″ – 90″ TVs – Extends 5.75″ – Black: $89.99 (save $40)
Laptops and Tablets
- Save up to $60 on select Samsung Tablets
- Lenovo – Ideapad 110s 11.6″ Laptop – Intel Celeron – 2GB Memory – 32GB eMMC Flash Memory – White: $129.99 (save $70)
- Acer – R 11 2-in-1 11.6″ Touch-Screen Chromebook – Intel Celeron – 4GB Memory – 32GB eMMC Flash Memory – White: $219.99 (save $80)
- HP – 17.3″ Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 8GB Memory – 1TB Hard Drive – HP finish in jet black: $449.99 (save $80)
- Microsoft – Surface Pro 4 with Black Type Cover – 12.3″ – 128GB – Intel Core i5 – Silver: $849.00 (save $150)
Computer Accessories
- Up to 50% Off select Logitech computing accessories
- Save $50 on select Corsair PC gaming accessories
- Save $20–$30 on select SanDisk USB flash drives
- Epson – WorkForce WF-3620 Wireless All-In-One Printer – Black: $59.99 (save $110)
- Philips – E-line 323E7QDAB 32″ IPS LED FHD Monitor – Glossy black: $179.99 (save $170)
- LG – 29″ IPS LED WFHD 21:9 UltraWide FreeSync Monitor: $209.99 (save $140)
- SanDisk – Extreme 500 240GB External USB 3.0 Portable SSD – Black: $99.99 (save $70)
Headphones and Bluetooth Speakers
- Save on select BeatsX earphones
- Bose® – QuietComfort® 20 Headphones (iOS) – White: $179.99 (save $70)
- Bose® – SoundSport® In-Ear Headphones – Charcoal: $49.99 (save $50)
- Sony – XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: $149.99 (save $100)
- Sony – XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: $129.99 (save $70)
- Save $20 on Sony XB10 portable Bluetooth speaker
- Harman/kardon – Onyx Studio 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Black: $189.99 (save $260)
Cell Phones
- Save $150 on Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ Phones
- Save $100 on Unlocked Huawei Mate 9 Phones
- Save $50 on Unlocked Huawei Honor 6X Phones
Smart Home
- Save $100 on Google Home and Philips Hue starter kit bundle
- 20% Off Select Linksys Velop Tri-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi Systems
- Up to 25% Off Select TP Link Smart Home Products
- Save $10 on Select LED Light Bulbs
- NETGEAR – Arlo Smart Home Indoor/Outdoor Wireless High-Definition Security Cameras (4-Pack) – White/Black: $379.99 (save $120)
- Insignia – Wi-Fi Smart Plug – White: $19.99 (save $5)
Gaming
- Free Extra Controller with Xbox One S Console
- Buy 1 Select 3DS Game, Get 50% Off a 2nd
- Sony – PlayStation VR: $349.99 (save $50)
Want to see even more Black Friday in July deals from Best Buy? Shop the full sale right here.