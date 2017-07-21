Best Buy’s Black Friday in July is back — here are some of the best deals

Amazon’s third annual Prime Day deal event is long gone, but that doesn’t mean that the Black Friday in July deals phenomenon has to stop. In fact, Best Buy’s own summer sale is live right now — and Black Friday in July is exactly what it’s called.

There are plenty of hot tech deals from Best Buy, but you’ll have to hurry, as the promo ends Saturday.

Here are some of Best Buy’s best deals:

$12.99/month 32GB iPhone 6 with a monthly installment plan (save $238)

$149.99 32GB iPhone SE with Simple Mobile prepaid plan (save $10)

Save up to $200 on iPhone 7 activation with AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint

Save up to $290 on Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL

Save $150 to $400 on Galaxy S8/S8+ with qualified activation — this offer extends past the two-day Black Friday in July event

Save $150 on unlocked Galaxy S8/S8+

Save $200 on select iPad Pro models

Save $125 on select iPad mini models

Save $350 on Select MacBook Air models

$849.99 Microsoft Surface Pro 4 with Black Type Cover (save $150)

Save $300 on select laptops

Save $70 on all Apple Watch Series 2 models

$2,499.99 75-inch Sony LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (save $1,000)

$1,099.99 70-inch Vizio LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (save $200)

$1,499.99 65-inch Sony LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (save $500)

$699.99 58-inch Samsung LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (save $200)

$549.99 55-inch LG LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (save $250)

$379.99 50-inch Insignia LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (save $70)

$399.99 40-inch Samsung LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV (save $150)

Up to 30% off select Samsung LED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV

Save $25 on all Nintendo 3DS XL consoles

Free Extra Controller with Xbox One S console purchase

Save $100 on Google Home and Philips Hue combined purchase

These are just some of the hot Best Buy deals that are available right now — check out the full Black Friday in July listing at this link.