OnePlus says it will fix the OnePlus 5’s dangerous 911 bug

A few days ago, a OnePlus 5 discovered a terrifying bug that made it impossible to call an emergency number, posting the entire story on Reddit. Instead of successfully making a 911 call, the phone would reboot, which is quite a scary scenario for anyone looking to get help in a situation that requires calling that dreaded number.

OnePlus apparently fixed the problem, and it’ll roll out a software update to deliver the fix to all OnePlus 5 units.

Other OnePlus 5 users also discovered that their phones had the same 911 bug but not everyone. It’s unclear what caused the issue, but OnePlus was in contact with the user who first mentioned it, providing him a custom update file to test out.

The update fixed the problem, Android Police explains, and OnePlus should release the fix to all OnePlus 5 users in the near future. The company did not actually say when the update will be released:

We have been in touch with the customer and have tested a software update that has resolved the issue.

We will be rolling out the software update shortly.

Unfortunately, for the Chinese smartphone maker, this isn’t the first OnePlus 5 problem it had to deal in the weeks following its launch. But it’s good to see OnePlus react so quickly to this particular problem, which could have some dangerous consequences if left untreated.

In case you own a OnePlus 5, you should keep an eye out for this particular software release and install it as soon as it becomes available.