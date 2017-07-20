Legendary Pokemon are finally coming to Pokemon Go this weekend

Following months of hints and speculation, Niantic finally announced on Thursday that Legendary Pokemon will arrive in Pokemon Go starting this weekend. As expected, Legendary Pokemon will appear at Gyms in the form of Legendary Eggs. If a groups of trainers can defeat the Legendary Raid Boss that hatches from the egg, they’ll have a chance to catch a Legendary Pokemon of their own.

Unsurprisingly, there are some limitations to using Legendary Pokemon in the game. While they can be used to help defeat Raid Bosses and topple other Pokemon in Gym Battles, you won’t be able to leave your Legendary Pokemon to defend a Gym. They’re not willing to leave your side.

Before you run out of the house in search of a Zapdos or a Lugia, you might want to take a look at the fine print. The first Legendary Pokemon will appear in Grant Park in Chicago during the Pokemon Go Fest, but only if they manage to catch enough Pokemon during the Challenge Windows. If they can defeat the Legendary Pokemon, Legendary Raid Battles will roll out worldwide on July 23rd.

If you weren’t planning to participate in the Pokemon Go Fest Challenge Windows before, this revelation might change your mind. You can tune in to watch the Pokemon Go Fest live stream on Twitch and YouTube on Saturday, which is where Niantic plans to reveal the first Legendary Pokemon.

Until then, you can watch this epic trailer to get an early taste of the Legendary Raids: