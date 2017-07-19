National Hot Dog Day 2017: 6 places you can score free or cheap hot dogs

Trying to decide what to do for lunch today? Well, you might want to think about grabbing a hot dog, because today just so happens to be National Hot Dog Day. In celebration of the holiday, several major restaurants, fast food chains and gas stations are offering cheap or free hot dogs all day long. If you have a favorite hot dog place, you might want to call them up and see if they have any deals today, but we’ve also listed some of the best deals we could find from the biggest brands in the country below.

Burger King

Forget Hot Dog Day — Burger King is celebrating Hot Dog Month for the entirety of July with $0.79 hot dogs through July 31st. The offer is only for the Classic Grilled Dog though.

Circle K

From now through July 23rd, you can grab a hot dog for $1.00 at participating locations. Sadly, this offer only applies to certain Circle K convenience stores in the southeast.

Hwy 55

All you have to do to get a $0.99 hot dog at Hwy 55 is download the My Hwy 55 app from Google Play or the App Store and show your server. The offer is only available for dine-in orders, and is limited to two discounted hot dogs per customer. Plus, you can use the app to get a free milkshake.

Love’s Travel Stop

If you’re on the road today and happen to pass by a Love’s Travel Stop, just show them this coupon to get a free hot dog or roller grill item. Offer limited to one item per customer.

Pilot/Flying J

Similar to Love’s offer, at participating Pilot and Flying J stores, you can use this coupon to get a free all-beef hot dog or roller grill item of your choice. The only difference is that the Pilot/Flying J promotion lasts until 11:59 PM EDT on July 26th, so you have a week to grab your free dog.

Sonic Drive-In

Pick up an All-American Dog or Chili Cheese Coney from Sonic for $1 today only.

Those are the best Hot Dog Day deals we could find, but depending on where you live, there could be dozens or even hundreds of other limited-time offers available. Do some research before lunch!