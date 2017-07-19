iOS 10.3.3 now available to download on iPhone and iPad

With just a couple of months remaining before the inevitable release of the iPhone 8, Apple rolled out iOS 10.3.3 for the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch on Wednesday. While the update itself is little more than a collection of bug fixes and security improvements, there’s a chance that this could be the last major iOS 10 update with iOS 11 deep in development and set to release to the public in September.

Here are the official release notes from Apple for iOS 10.3.3:

iOS 10.3.3 includes bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad.

On the whole, iOS 10.3 wasn’t a major upgrade for the mobile operating system. In fact, the most substantial upgrade was invisible, as Apple replaced the HFS+ file system with the new Apple File System (APFS). Other additions include the Find My AirPods feature, a new Podcasts widget and updated app transition animations that you may or may not have even noticed.

Lately, Apple fans have been far more interested in the latest iOS 11 beta releases than they have in any potential updates for iOS 10.3. Now that the public beta is available, anyone with a compatible iOS device can download and test the next version of Apple’s mobile OS before it rolls out this fall.

If you want to update your device to iOS 10.3.3 now, you can do so by heading to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.