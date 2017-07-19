Samsung has a new Galaxy S8 deal you’ll want to see

Samsung partnered up with US carriers to offer people buying one Galaxy S8 an extra Galaxy S8 free of charge, as long as you trade in your current smartphone. Pay $100 more and you can get a free Galaxy S8+ instead — here are all the details.

But this deal still requires you to pay for two cellular plans, one for each phone. If you only need one Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, you should know that new Galaxy S8 deals are in the works, from Best Buy and Samsung.

Samsung announced the brand new Coral Blue Galaxy S8 on Wednesday and casually dropped details about two upcoming Galaxy S8 promotion in the press release.

Samsung.com will slash $150 off the retail price of the Coral Blue and Midnight Black versions of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. The Coral Blue option will hit stores on July 21st.

The company also said that customers can take advantage of Samsung’s Trade-In program to trade-in eligible devices towards credit for the purchase of an unlocked Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+.

Best Buy will have an even more interesting promo. From July 21st to July 29th, Best Buy will get you $400 off the retail price of the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ with a qualified purchase or activation. The deal is valid only on July 21-22 if you’re buying AT&T Galaxy S8 versions. Other details aren’t available at this time, but keep checking Best Buy’s Galaxy S8 page for more information.