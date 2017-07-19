Another day, another batch of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free for a limited time. Today’s list includes eight great apps for you to check out, but if that’s not enough there are still several freebies left in Tuesday’s post.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Zombies, Run! 5k Training

Normally $1.99.

Zombies, Run! 5k Training is an 8-week training program and audio adventure for beginners that’ll improve your fitness so you can run a 5km distance. We give you clear and detailed instructions about when to walk, jog, run and stretch, building up your confidence and stamina over 25 workouts – combined with a gripping story delivered straight to your headphones. (If you already have some running experience, check out our “Zombies, Run!” app with extra features including 40 more missions, ‘zombie chase’ interval training, a base-building game, time and distance audio notifications, and more!) Zombies, Run! 5k Training comes from the creators of Zombies, Run! (Six to Start & Naomi Alderman), the world’s most successful smartphone exercise game with 800,000+ players worldwide. Featured by the New York Times, BBC, Time, Wired, and Runner’s World! WHAT PLAYERS SAY ABOUT ZOMBIES, RUN!

“This app is amazing. It gets me wanting to go for a run, it’s not exercise anymore, it’s pure entertainment.”

“Keeps me entertained and actually makes me want to stay out running longer. Love it!”

“This app is a work of genius – I finally have a reason to run!! A PROFESSIONALLY DESIGNED 5K TRAINING PROGRAM

Devised by Julia Jones and Shauna Reid of Up and Running e-courses, this 8-week, 25 workout training program combines awesome storytelling with expert training know-how. Using this app isn’t just good for you – it’s also amazingly exciting! GET FIT AND BECOME A HERO

You’re Runner 5, a vital member of one of the last outposts of humanity at Abel Township. During 25 workouts, you’ll be trained to help find supplies and protect the town from the ever-encroaching horde of the shambling dead, in a story written by award-winning novelist Naomi Alderman. You’ll learn about the characters, and you’ll have a vital mission of your own to train for and complete. Once your training is complete, you’ll be in the perfect place to continue the story as the hero in “Zombies, Run!” PERFECT FOR BEGINNERS

Everything about Zombies, Run! 5k Training is designed for beginner runners: clear and detailed workout instructions, a gentle learning curve, and importantly, we don’t make any zombies chase you until you’re ready! YOUR OWN MIX

Choose your own custom music playlists before you start running: the story unfolds in during your tracks through a series of dynamic radio messages and voice recordings. VIEW YOUR RUNS ONLINE WITH ZOMBIELINK

We integrate fully with our free online ZombieLink service, so you can check your running stats and view and share your maps online, all in a beautiful and easy-to-use interface! Plus you can sync your runs with Runkeeper and export them as GPX files. ALREADY PLAYED ZOMBIES, RUN!?

Zombies, Run! 5k Training takes place between Mission 1 and Mission 2 of Season 1, so it’s a fantastic way to experience 24 all-new missions about how Runner 5 first trained up with Sam, Doctor Myers, and the rest of Abel Township to become a valued Runner. (But if you’re looking to find out what happens after Zombies, Run!’s epic cliffhanger, you’ll need to wait for Season 2…)

Download Zombies, Run! 5k Training

Week Calendar Pro

Normally $1.99.

A different approach to working with calendars. Fully customizable week calendar to link all your calendars to. Week Calendar Pro allows you to fully customize what you what to see on your calendar through a nice drop down preset that you can quickly switch between.

Add unlimited presets to filter out:

– Days (show/hide any day)

– Select which calendars to show

– Select up to three working weeks (15 days)

– Zoom in/out on hours or view 24 hours

– Select which day is first day of week

– Tap and hold to add new event

– Drag existing events to reschdule

– and many more to discover

Download Week Calendar Pro

YANKAI’S TRIANGLE

Normally $2.99.

“Triangle … Triangle … Triangle”

5/5 – Touch Arcade YANKAI’S TRIANGLE is a love letter to TRIANGLES. A puzzling puzzle game about the beauty and joy of infinitely tapping on TRIANGLES for some reason. With an elegant innovative revolutionary TRIANGLE-first approach to interface, YANKAI’S TRIANGLE lets you tap on TRIANGLES to spin them and stuff. Colors play a part in gameplay too I think. Bring TRIANGLES to a forgotten TRIANGLE, and uncover a TRIANGLE hidden deep beneath the YANKAI. • Pretty Fun Gameplay (it’s all right)

• No Filler – A Veritable Infinity of Meticulously Definitely Handcrafted TRIANGLES

• Over 1.74 x 10^26 Possible Levels (all definitely handcrafted)

• Color

• An Inscrutable Three-Pronged Scoring System

• A ‘Happy Sounds’ Option (woohoo!)

• A ‘Colorblind’ Option if You Are Colorblind (it’s not great tbh)

• A Cool Film Grain Effect (some people don’t like it but i think it’s cool)

• A Cool Tiled TRIANGLE Background Effect

• Also there are Leaderboards

• And some Achievements A Game By Kenny Sun

Download YANKAI’S TRIANGLE

Instamemo

Normally $0.99.

Instamemo is a beautiful memo app. for you. You can paint drawing with your fingers. You can use multiple photos, map and web screenshots to decorate a memo! Also, You can type messages into your memo. If you finished the memo, you can share the memo with your friends or other apps. # Key Feature # Type text

• You can type text with various fonts, color and size.

• You can transform the text message by two fingers. # Paper

• You can use various paper backgrounds.

• You can use color as a paper background. # Import & Export

• You can import images from Camera, Photo Album, Map and Web site.

• You can export the image of your memo to the other apps that have ability to process image. # Image editor

• resize image

• rotate image

• flip image

• zoom in & zoom out with pinch gesture

• specify image’s opacity. # Pen

• You can change pen’s size, opacity and color. # Eraser

• You can change eraser’s size. # Support Undo & Redo # Support Color Palette & Color Picker

• You can use any color that you want to use. # Gestures on canvas

• zoom in & zoom out with pinch gesture

• show & hide toolbars with long press gesture

• double tap to remove transformation

Download Instamemo

CityBrunch

Normally $0.99.

CityBrunch connects you to the best bottomless brunches in your city and offers special promotions for brunch. CityBrunch allows you to see the details of the bottomless deal, cuisine type, location, phone number, and menu of your favorite bottomless brunch restaurants in your city. Use CityBrunch to plan your weekend and finally enjoy boozy brunch, your way. *CityBrunch uses background location data to find to find restaurants closest to you. Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.

Download CityBrunch

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo. -You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want. -Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters. -Use cropping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding. -Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it!

Download Emoji Camera

Focus…

Normally $1.99.

Your mind is about to get confused.

What at first seems to be a childish feat is one of the most mind bending games ever.

The goal of the game is to tell apart your colors from your letters…very fast.

The real challenge is beating the time and the only way to survive is to focus !

Download Focus…

Active Voice

Normally $9.99.

* * Join over a Million people around the globe using Active Voice on a daily basis!! Download it now! * * Active Voice is the power of your voice in the palm of your hands! – Use your voice to send messages and emails. No more tedious typing. Just speak and it’s done.

– Translate your text into 32 foreign languages.

– Copy your text with one tap.

– Correct your text using voice dictation or typing.

– Voice recognition support for 34 languages and accents.

– Full support for American and British English. :: :: SUPPORTED LANGUAGES :: :: :: Speech recognition support العربية الفصحى, English (UK, US, Australia), Español(España, EE.UU., México), Bahasa indonesia, Bahasa melayu, čeština, Dansk, Deutsch, français (France, Canada), italiano, Magyar, Nederlands, Norsk, Polski, Português, Português brasileiro, Pyccĸий, Română, Slovenčina, suomi, Svenska, Tϋrkçe, Ελληνικά, 한국어, 中文(中国,臺灣), 廣東話, 日本語. :: Translation support – Afrikaans

– Albanian

– Arabic

– Belarusian

– Bulgarian

– Catalan}

– Chinese

– Chinese (traditional)

– Croatian

– Czech

– Danish

– Dutch

– English

– Estonian

– Filipino

– Finnish

– French

– German

– Greek

– Hindi

– Hungarian

– Icelandic

– Indonesian

– Irish

– Italian

– Japanese

– Korean

– Latvian

– Lithuanian

– Macedonian

– Malay

– Maltese

– Norwegian

– Polish

– Portuguese

– Romanian

– Russian

– Slovak

– Slovenian

– Spanish

– Swahili

– Swedish

– Thai

– Turkish

– Ukrainian

– Vietnamese

– Welsh

– Armenian

– Azerbaijani

– Basque

– Georgian

– Gujarati

– Haitian Creole

– Kannada

– Latin

– Tamil

– Telugu

– Urdu If you are too busy to type on your iPhone, then Active Voice IS DEFINITELY FOR YOU. So, in a nutshell, you can do the following: – Convert your voice into text.

– Send your text as an SMS message or email. :: :: Technology:: :: Active Voice is powered by cutting-edge technology in speech recognition that requires a Wifi or 3G Internet connection. – Tired of typing your messages and emails? THEN WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? GET YOUR COPY OF ACTIVE VOICE NOW.

Download Active Voice