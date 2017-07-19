The first killer back-to-school MacBook sale is already here

A week ago, Apple’s back to school sale landed with a disappointing thud. The country’s number-one supplier of hipster laptops to college kids barely has any good discounts on MacBooks, and the only deal worth talking about is free Beats headphones.

But if you want to save money on a MacBook this summer, don’t give up just yet. B&H has unveiled its back-to-school deal, and there’s some killer deals on every version of the MacBook Pro.

B&H has offers on the 2015, 2016 and 2017 MacBook Pros in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, with and without the Touch Bar. I’d say that the 2016 entry-level Pro without Touch Bar, currently on sale for $1,299 through B&H, is the best value. For that, you’re getting a laptop that’s nearly identical to the 2017 model that runs $1,500. It has the last generation of Intel’s Core i5 processor, but the difference will be indistinguishable for 95% of tasks.

If you want to go even cheaper, you can get the 2015 13-inch Pro with a 2.7GHz processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD for $1,199. It’s not such a great deal, though — 2015 is before Apple completely redesigned the internals of the MacBook Pro and updated to a USB-C focused design, so you’re getting a very different machine. 128GB isn’t a ton of storage on a modern laptop, either.

It’s also worth mentioning that B&H doesn’t collect sales tax on items that are being shipped outside of NY or NJ, although you may still be individually liable for paying that sales tax on your income tax statement every year.