Analyst agrees that the iPhone 8 will be absurdly expensive

With two months to go until Apple unveils this year’s iPhones, we think we know plenty of things about the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s models hitting stores this year. The design is probably final by now, and Apple is preparing for mass production. But the iPhone 8 will likely see mild-to-significant delays, depending on who you ask, as production issues for certain components are still problematic.

However, everyone agrees that the iPhone 8 will be Apple’s most expensive phone ever. In fact, it might cost a full extra iPhone SE more the iPhone 7s, according to a new forecast.

In a note to investors seen by Apple Insider Guggenheim’s Robert Cihra explains that even if the iPhone 8 is delayed, it won’t hurt Apple’s bottom line or stock as much as some people expect.

Chira says that Apple’s holiday quarter will still be the company’s “biggest in three years.” The analyst believes that demand will stay with Apple even if the handset launches later than supposed to, and should extend past the holiday season.

The note also says the iPhone 8 could be more expensive than the iPhone 7s by up to $400, although Chira doesn’t mention an actual entry price. This forecast seems to agree with what John Gruber wrote about the iPhone 8’s price a few days ago, with the Apple enthusiast predicting that the handset could cost anywhere from $999 to $1,249 for the cheapest option.

The cheapest iPhone 7s might be priced at $649, just like the iPhone 7 last year. Should Chira’s estimate be correct, the iPhone 8’s price would start at $1,049. Assuming these numbers are accurate, then you might end up paying for an iPhone 8 as much as you’d pay for a pair of brand new iPhones, including the iPhone 7s and an iPhone SE. Apple’s 4-inch iPhone costs $399 or $499, depending on storage.

What’s clear, in Cihra’s view, is that the average selling price of the iPhone will get a boost following the iPhone 8’s launch.

Finally, Guggenheim expects Apple to need up to three years to roll out OLED screens across the entire iPhone lineup.