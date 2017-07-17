Will Arya kill Ed Sheeran in Game of Thrones?

Spoiler alert: Ed Sheeran had a cameo in the Game of Thrones premiere last night, and it was glorious. Yes, that’s a minor spoiler from the first episode of season 7, and I’m about to spoil that moment some more — now’s your chance to avoid it until you’ve actually seen the premiere.

So Arya Stark is growing up to be quite a formidable adversary in Game of Thrones. She single-handedly crushed the Freys, and she’s heading to King’s Landing to kill Cersei.

But the road to King’s Landing can be filled with perils. And soldiers. And songs. And Ed Sheeran.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock ever since Sheeran’s music career took off, you probably can easily pick him out of a crowd. And that’s exactly where he was in last night’s episode. A common soldier in a group of common soldiers. But he was singing.

That’s how Arya spotted the crew of Lannister men sent to restore order in a certain neighborhood. When the Stark girl asks what song he’s singing, he tells here it’s a new one. I will admit I thought Sheeran actually has a new song for Game of Thrones but it turns out he doesn’t. It might be new for Arya and everyone in Westeros, but the song comes from the Game of Thrones books, Romper explains.

Getting back to Sheeran and his cameo appearance, it’s clear that he’s not going to be a Game of Thrones star. He’s just a nameless soldier who can sing. He’s a part of a band of good men. But they’re still soldiers in Cersei’s army, which means they’re enemies of Arya.

She gets along with them, which is quite an interesting turn of events. But it’ll be interesting to see whether she’ll kill them all, and especially Sheeran. After all, death is a sort of iconic element of Game of Thrones. Arya killing Sheeran would surely be an event everyone will remember. And perhaps even an honor for Sheeran, who’d join the many illustrious deaths in the TV series.

Here’s a Sheeran’s cameo: