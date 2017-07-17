Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 8 release in early September

Samsung is indeed hurrying to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 at the end of August, and the new phablet should hit stores at some point in September. Samsung Mobile’s chief DJ Koh confirmed as much in statements made in Taiwan recently. However, that’s not necessarily great news for all Galaxy Note fans out there, as the phone will apparently be released in different waves, beginning in September but extending into October.

The report comes from ePrice, a tech site that attended a Samsung event in Taiwan. Koh supposedly spoke about Samsung’s business in the region and said that more than 2.3 million people purchased a Note version since it was released in 2011 in Taiwan alone.

The exec said the new Note will be announced by the end of August, confirming all the recent reports on the matter. He did not offer an actual date for Samsung’s next Unpacked media event or a location. Reports said that Samsung is eying a New York-based event on either August 23rd or August 26th.

Koh said during the meeting that the Galaxy Note 8 will hit stores in early September. But the phone won’t be launched simultaneously around the world. The first wave of markets will get it in September, while others will have to wait until October. It’s likely the first wave will include key countries, like the US, Korea, China, and top European smartphone markets.

Koh did not offer any other details about the Galaxy Note 8 during the event, but it’s not like the handset is a big secret. Thanks to the large number of Galaxy Note 8 leaks and rumors, we know what the phone will likely look like, and what kind of hardware it’ll have to offer. In short, it’ll be a super-sized Galaxy S8 version that will sport a few additional tricks, including a dual lens camera on the back and a new S Pen stylus.