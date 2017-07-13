The new Google service that can back up your entire computer is now live

A few weeks ago, Google announced a new Google Drive feature that will let users back up and sync more data and ever. Called Backup and Sync, the service will let you backup up practically any file you desire, not just your beloved photos. The service is now available and you can try it on Mac and PC.

Google explains that the new tool will replace the existing Google Photos desktop uploader and Drive for Mac or PC. “It’s a simpler, speedier and more reliable way to protect the files and photos that mean the most to you,” Google says.

Backup and Sync works with both Google Photos and Google Drive. You just have to select which folders to backup, and the service will do everything else. You can even set up the new app to automatically upload the files on devices you connect to your computer, including cameras, phones, SD cards, and others.

Image Source: Google

Once the backup is complete, you’ll be able to access the files from any device that has Google Drive installed, whether it’s a computer or a smartphone. Photos and videos, meanwhile, will be found inside Google Photos apps.

Backup and sync is available for free to users who have Google accounts. However, you’ll want to make sure you have enough cloud storage available before you start backing up your entire computer — read more about Google’s new service and download the new apps you need at this link.

If you’re a G Suite customer, Backup and Sync will work a little differently, here’s all the information you need.