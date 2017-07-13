I had no idea construction trade shows were this exciting

As someone who spends much of his work day trying to sift through gadget rumors and staring wide-eyed at photos taken hundreds of millions of miles away from Earth, I’m not the kind of guy who passes judgment on what anyone does for a living. That being said, I have to assume an industry trade show for something as straightforward and utilitarian as construction equipment would be a pretty dull and boring affair. But how wrong I have been.

Don't Miss : Samsung is about to release a new Galaxy S8

This footage, smuggled out of some magical fairy tale land where 18-ton bucket loaders prance around like unicorns (or, slightly less interestingly, a Chinese industrial trade show) reveals just how exciting earth-moving machines can be.

As Geekologie points out, the vehicle taking center stage is a 37,000 pound wheel loader from Chinese manufacturer Lovol. It’s a massive mechanical beast that, under normal circumstances, spends its days with all four wheels on the ground, pushing and hauling whatever dirt, rock, and other material you can throw at it. But not today. No, today it gets to cut loose and please a crowd in a way no safety yellow contraption has ever dreamed of.

Accompanied by a crew of dancers and a pair of singers, the huge machine appears to be right at home shaking its backside for onlookers. I’m not totally sure how this kind of demonstration makes the machine appealing to people who want to basically beat the snot out of it for a decade or more, but when you’ve got moves like this, you don’t really have to explain yourself to anyone.