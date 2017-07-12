Google Play has the gorgeous 4K HDR movies for your fancy new TV

If you’re looking to kick back and watch a movie with truly mesmerizing quality, and assuming that you have a Chromecast Ultra and appropriate HDTV handy, you might want to take a fresh look at the Google Play Movies & TV app. After adding support for 4K movies this past December, Google today rolled out support for 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) streaming.

Currently, the library of supported movies on the Play store is somewhat small, with about 42 titles currently available for download. Still, some of the available movies include some well-known Hollywood blockbusters like Argo, War Dogs, and Mad Max: Fury Road. There are also a handful of older hits available, including Men in Black and Goodfellas.

If you’ve got a 4K TV that supports HDR playback, you’ll be able to enjoy movies with a wider range of colors, improved contrast ratios, sharper images and increased brightness. As it stands now, 4K HDR streaming is only available to consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Speaking to TechCrunch, a Google spokesperson said that 4K HDR streaming will arrive in other countries in the “coming months.”

A full list of supported movies can be viewed over here.