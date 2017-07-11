The best deals from eBay’s ‘Prime Day’ sale

It’s Prime Day today, which means Amazon Prime members have plenty of reasons to hunt deals on their favorite online shop. But just because Amazon decided a few years ago to start a Black Friday-like event in the summertime doesn’t mean its competitors will sit idly by. Best Buy has a few interesting deals of its own, and eBay is also ready to join in on the action with its own “Prime Day” sale.

We already talked about Google’s special Google Home and Chromecast bundle that saves you $64 on the bundle, which costs just $99.99 for a limited of time. On top of that, eBay announced a variety of other interesting deals. Here are some of the best ones:

In addition to these promos, you’ll find a few other deals in various departments, including home and garden, fashion, luggage, and others. Sure, eBay doesn’t have as many deals as Amazon. After all, today is Amazon’s special shopping day. But if you’re about to spend your hard-earned cash, you might want to check out eBay’s promos as well — see all of them at this link.