How to get Prime Day 2017 deals if you’re not currently a Prime subscriber

As the name “Prime Day” indicates, amazon’s massive annual sales event is a special day for Amazon Prime subscribers only. There are plenty of other deals available to non-subscribers, as there are each and every day, but the cream of the crop is out of reach unless you subscribe to Prime. We’re not here to sell you on the merits of Amazon’s Prime service, though there are plenty to be found. We are here to help our readers get the best possible deals on the products they’re looking for, however, and Prime Day is the biggest sale of the summer by far.

Good news: Even if you’re not currently an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can still get in on all the action when Prime Day begins tonight at 9:00 PM ET without paying a dime for Prime. Just head to this link on the Amazon website to sign up for a free 30-day trial. You’ll be able to enjoy all of Amazon’s Prime benefits for 30 days for free, and then you can always cancel without paying a dime if you decide you’re not into it.

As a quick refresh, Prime Day 2017 officially begins tonight at 9:00 PM ET, though anyone with an Amazon-brand Alexa speaker like the Echo or Echo Dot will have access to special Prime Day voice shopping deals beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There will be thousands upon thousands upon thousands… upon thousands of deals available on just about anything you can think of.

Once you’ve got your free trial going, make sure you check BGR’s deals channel constantly, because we’ll be updating it all day long with links to all of the best Prime Day 2017 deals on Amazon.