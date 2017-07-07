When it comes to the smartphone market as a whole, there are really only two upcoming new smartphones on people’s minds. The first is the iPhone 8, which will be revealed in September and then released sometime after alongside new iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus models. Apple fans are starved for a new design after three consecutive years with nearly identical iPhone models, and the iPhone 8 is expected to deliver big time. Then we’ve got Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to take all of the Galaxy S8’s best features and improve upon them.

Among hardcore Android fans, however, there are two more smartphones that are being awaited even more eagerly. That’s right, Google’s upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are set to be released this fall, and they’re shaping up to be huge improvements over last year’s models. If they end up looking anything like the images you’ll see in this post, Google’s next-generation Pixel phones might also be among the hottest handsets of the year.

A leak back in early June shed a ton of light on the larger of Google’s two upcoming new Pixel 2 smartphones. According to benchmark test results that surfaced on GFXBench, the Pixel 2 XL will sport a 5.6-inch display with 2K resolution, a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon processor, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and at least one 12-megapixel rear camera.

That all sounds pretty terrific, but what exactly will Google’s new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL look like? We can’t yet say for certain, and they phones may actually end up features designs that are quite different. The smaller Pixel 2 will reportedly look a lot like last year’s original Pixel phones, and it’ll be made by HTC. Meanwhile, the larger Pixel 2 XL will be made by LG, so it’ll likely feature a much different look and feel.

We can likely expect leaks to start rolling in over the next few weeks that shed some light on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL’s designs. In the meantime, the concept below was created by Jonas Daehnert for Yanko Design, and it very well may be the Pixel 2 of our dreams. It doesn’t have the all-display front side that’s all the rage in 2017, but we’re OK with that, especially since the sides have no bezels and that’s what really matters. Bezel-free sides make a phone as comfortable as possible in the hand, after all.

There are also some nifty design features you won’t see anywhere else, such as the nifty little LED notification lights that correspond with Google’s colors and are integrated into the phone’s edge. You’ll find a few images of Daehnert’s creation below, and the rest can be seen on the Yanko Design website.