The iPhone 8 design everyone hates just reappeared, and it’s somehow even uglier

The iPhone 8 design is 100% final at this point, and Apple’s partners will soon start manufacturing the handset if they haven’t already. That doesn’t mean that we’re done seeing leaks showing the iPhone 8 design that we all hate, though. In fact, a fresh render shows an even uglier version of the iPhone 8, and we really hope it’s not the real deal.

Conceived by designer-turned-leaker Benjamin Geskin, the following render shows an iPhone 8 that features a Touch ID home button on the back. That’s probably something Apple will not make. Rather than placing the sensor on the back, Apple might just replace it with something enhanced facial recognition, as recent reports have suggested.

#iPhone8 "Touch ID on the back" version. Not so bad as I thought at first.. :D pic.twitter.com/6RwpY1Q8eE — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 6, 2017

The display is also different from what most leaks suggested to date, showing a Galaxy S8-like design. We’re looking at symmetrical top and bottom bezels, which might not be so bad. However, the really hideous part is iOS 11, as imagined for this concept. There’s no way in hell that the app dock will be that big, only to integrate a virtual home button. Absolutely no way.

There are other inconsistencies in this iPhone 8 render, including the size of the standby button and the location of the camera flash on the back.

Here’s what we expect the iPhone 8 to look like, and it’s a design that Geskin is also a fan of:

But I still believe this is the 10th anniversary OLED iPhone. pic.twitter.com/enxSVB1vfB — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 5, 2017

So where did Geskin get his inspiration for the ugly iPhone 8? Apparently, someone sent him images showing a purported iPhone 8 that looks like the one he rendered. The same person, who identified himself or herself as someone with access to the parts that Apple imports and exports, also said that the iPhone 8 has a Touch ID sensor on the back.

I hate getting these.. But I think it's interesting for you to see. Read what the source told me in the second picture. pic.twitter.com/njQfq5Lbyf — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) July 5, 2017

The person supposedly saw an increased number of iPhone 8 parts appear in the cargo shipments he or she inspects, including screens, chips, cases, and cables. The person suggested that iPhone 8 mass production may have started, which would explain the increase in numbers of parts shipped to Apple.

We have no way of knowing if this information is accurate or not at this time, but odds seem fairly good that this is 100% BS.