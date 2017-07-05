The 4th of July holiday might be behind us but don’t worry, because there’s still plenty of cause for celebration. We’ve got 10 paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for you to check out on Wednesday, and there’s something for everyone in today’s roundup. Also, if you were too busy grilling on the 4th to check out yesterday’s list, there are still a few freebies in there as well.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Weather info app

Normally $0.99.

Weather information of different places

it is weather app that is a bit different from the rest because it also offers live wallpaper and desktop widgets that are quite visually stunning. It only offers basic weather data like current and future conditions, but for many that’s all that’s needed. They don’t need fancy weather cams or Doppler radar to get them through the day. All they need is a quick rundown of what to expect so they can plan accordingly, and be able to do so with little effort. Weather info app guarantees to show you the weather with little effort.

Download Weather info app

Q-Chan

Normally $0.99.

“Q-Chan” is designed to help you catching your cat attention. “Q-Chan” is very simple to use and cute.

Slide up and down to change the mode, tap to “meow”.

We embed more than 250 high quality meow sounds.

And we’ll continue adding more sounds. “Q-Chan” has one more function.

You can set meow alarm.

Play meow sounds at specific time to wake you up and call your cats coming to your bed. *Attention

Alarm need notification permission

Alarm not work under “Silent Mode” and “Do Not Disturb” * If your cats displays signs of distress or aggression, discontinue use immediately.

Download Q-Chan

Breathe Pro

Normally $0.99.

Breathe Pro: Professional breathing training course. Breathe in and out to relax with gorgeous scenes from around the world and measure your stress resistance with your iPhone Camera. It is a beautifully and easy breathing training course, and the app measures your stress level with the camera while breathing. The 7 most important things Breathe Pro is good for: 1. Instant stress relief

2. Reducing anxiety

3. Better sleep

4. Lower the risk of burnout syndrome

5. Preventing cardiovascular diseases

6. Improving Heart Rate Variability

7. Reducing migraine Features + A research-backed 28 Day Breathing Training Program

+ Breathing training cycle from 5:5 to 2:8 seconds

+ You may repeat the training as often you want

+ Measurement of your stress resistance level during the training

+ Tracks your improvements

+ Takes you on a mindful journey around the globe

+ Let send you post cards from around the world How does the measurement work? The measurement and tracking of the Heart Rate Variability with the smartphone camera while you are breathing gives an medically proven indication of how good your stress resistance is.

On a day to day basis, improve your breathing techniques and gain a much better Heart Rate Variability to avoid burnout and stress related cardiovascular diseases. Technical issues:

We are detecting the heart rate variability with the smartphone camera. For better precision we are supporting only iPhones with 120fps and more. (SE, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus)

iPads are not supported due the lack of an LED

Download Breathe Pro

droptune

Normally $0.99.

Dropbox Music Player App is a fully functional dropbox musics player app for your phone. Turn your dropbox into a personal cloud music player in seconds

User log in through dropbox

Automatically sync with dropbox, so if you remove files from dropbox, it will remove in the app also

Stream music files (mp3, m4a etc) from dropbox

Or download to your phone for offline listening

Playlist for all the mp3 or other common sound formats

You can control through control center

Download droptune

OneDay

Normally $3.99.

OneDay is the best app to make countdowns of the best moments in your life throughout 365 days in a year alot of things you care for and cherish will happen like business meetings, birthdays, holidays, anniversarys, weddings concerts & many many more. OneDay will always be there for you on your iPhone ( For the the guys out there who always forget your girlfriends or your wifes anniversary this app will save your life)

Download OneDay

UNZIP! Pro

Normally $4.99.

The MOST elegant App for ZIP file management on iPhone/iPad. Most secure and fast Zip utility for business and professional users. UNZIP! is a Archiver file management tool on iPhone and iPad. UNZIP! has the following features: * Compress files into ZIP file with or without password.

* Open and extract files from ZIP format, including password protected.

* Open and extract many other compressed file formats: RAR,7Z,ZIP,TAR, GZIP.

* Open and view many document types: DOC, Excel, PPT, PDF, TXT, RTF, Pages, JPG, GIF, PNG, Videos, etc.

Download UNZIP! Pro

How Old

Normally $0.99.

How old do you look?

How old am I look? This funny app could analyze your age from your face in picture. It’s a fun way to interact and socialize with others. Upload a selfie on your own profile and see how old everyone thinks you are! Add photos with friends and compare ages!!!

Share your photos on Facebook, Twitter… By the way, it’s just for entertainment，don’t take the score so serious! Have fun with this interesting app!

Download How Old

Willing Webcam

Normally $0.99.

Willing Webcam is a software that gets video from the built-in cameras and from about 400 ip network cameras to Mac video cameras via Willing Webcam for Mac. You can find the Mac version in Mac App Store. • Picture feature. Save webcam images to program albums instantly or at preset intervals. See ‘f’ icon on the camera in the main window.

• Albums. Open the left panel Groups, then Album window to see the saved images. Tap an image to open Image window. How to start working: • Create a group in the Groups section.

• Tap + icon to add a built-in or an ip camera to the current group. If you selected a built-in camera:

• Tap the Add button. If you selected an ip camera:

• Select a cam manufacturer from the upper horizontal list.

• Select your network camera from the model table below the list.

• Specify the IP address of your network camera. Use the following format if the camera’s port is not 80, ip address:port. Otherwise you may use only the IP address without a port, ip address.

• Specify the Authentication options, if your camera is protected.

• Tap the Add button.

• If you don’t see a webcam image, enter under the manufacturer’s web settings of your ip camera and change MPEG-4 video format to JPEG or MJPEG. Try all the items for your model. • You may save images instantly for all features of a camera in the main window, involved features must have the Enable switch with state true. Just tap the camera. It’s possible to disable all features without their edit using the upper-right corner of a camera in the main window. The program supports directly the following network cameras:

http://ios.willingwebcam.com

The desktop version from Mac App Store can provide video for the mobile version using HTTP Server feature: http://www.willingwebcam.com

Download Willing Webcam

Reckless Racing 2

Normally $1.99.

Strap down and prepare for the ride of your life… Reckless Racing is back with more!

Including a selection of 20 highly detailed cars, ranging from small dirt buggies to fast supercars, and 28 routes in a variety of flavors make this a racer for all tastes – both dirt and tarmac. Compete in the Career mode to earn money for new cars and car upgrades. Have a quick race in the Arcade mode with 40 pre-defined challenges. Compete against your friends on the leaderboards in Single Event mode – including Race, Hot Lap and Elimination events. Tune your car in the garage to match your driving style with a vast selection of parts and upgrades. Whether you are a reckless power slider or a slick race driver, make your car the way YOU want it. * Probably the best power slides in the world

* Tune and tweak the performance, handling, tires, rims and colors of your cars

* Shader based game engine with normal maps, reflections, specularity, shadows, particles and more

* Improved and optimized shaders for iPad 2 and iPhone 4S

* Online leaderboards with downloadable ghost cars

* Online multiplayer over the Internet

* 17 characters, including your favorites from Reckless Racing 1

* 5 control layouts with customizable button positions

* Optional assists, such as race lines, mini map, chase camera and more

* Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Español, Italiano, 스테이지 기록, 日本語, 简体中文

Download Reckless Racing 2

GDORK

Normally $0.99.

GDORK makes Google Dorking easy. What is Google Dorking, you ask? Google Dorking is the process of maximizing google search efficiency and precision through the utilization of a hidden command line syntax in the Google search bar! With this syntax, all the power of Advanced Google Search is at your fingertips – but without any of the headache of the difficult-to-find, difficult-to-use Advanced Google Search website. GDORK makes it easy to find whatever you are looking for in a manner of seconds. It’s crazy powerful, easy-to-use, and best of all, the app icon is a drawing of my adorable dog, Leo! (Because just like GDORK, Leo can sniff out anything!)

Download GDORK