How to watch and stream the 2017 hot dog eating contest right now

Last year, acclaimed eating champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut emerged victorious in the world-renowned and uniquely American hot dog eating contest at Nathan’s Famous in Coney Island. By the time the dust settled, Chestnut had scarfed down an impressive 70 hot dogs in 10 minutes, setting a new world record in the process. All told, Chestnut has won the competition a whopping 10 times at this point. And in case you were wondering, for a hot dog to count towards a contestant’s tally, it must include the bun.

With July 4th now upon us, Americans will be busy barbecuing, setting off fireworks, and of course, checking in on the annual hot dog eating contest. If you’re curious in checking out this year’s hot dog eating theatrics, here’s how you can catch this incredibly bizarre eating competition, which, oddly enough, will air live on TV.

The event will kick off today at 12 PM Eastern Time and can be viewed on ESPN 2 for any cable watchers out there. Meanwhile, a live stream of the event can also be viewed online over here and also via ESPN’s app on both iOS and Android. Note that 12 PM is when the women’s portion of the event will take place. If you’re curious in checking out the main event, and to see if Chestnut can emerge victorious once again, that is set to go down at 12:40 PM ET. Interestingly enough, Chestnut has promised that he’s going to break the 70 hot dog record he set last year by a significant margin.

On July 4th, I have a goal that begins with an 8. I know @MattStonie & @carmencincotti are making gains. so am I.. https://t.co/bb73u13gfE — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) June 28, 2017

Incidentally, previous winner Takeru Kobayashi won’t be competing today — which isn’t much of a surprise — a fact which has some predicting that Chestnut should have no problem beating perennial contender and former champion Matt Stonie.

A video of last year’s competition can be viewed below.