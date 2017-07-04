Call of Duty: WWII for Nintendo Switch
Gaming
Image Source: Activision

The Switch won’t be getting the biggest ‘Call of Duty’ game in years

Chris Smith
July 4th, 2017 at 8:01 PM

The latest Call of Duty installment brings back the action to World War II. And for a while, it was believed that WWII would hit a bunch of platforms, including Nintendo’s Switch. However, if you were excited about playing the shooter on Nintendo’s hit console, you better temper that enthusiasm. Sledgehammer Games offered a definitive “No” when asked whether the title is going to be available on the Switch.

Don't Miss: The under-bed LED lighting system everyone went crazy for is back on sale on Amazon

It all happened during a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session a few days ago. Sledgehammer Games studio head and cofounder Michael Condrey fielded various questions about the upcoming shooter and gave a straight “No,” when asked whether Call of Duty: WWII will be released on the Nintendo Switch.

This effectively ended mounting speculation that Call of Duty has a future on the console. That said, TechTimes says there’s still evidence to suggest that the popular franchise might return to Nintendo consoles in the not-so-distant future.

In May, Activision revived a feature that connects Nintendo accounts to the main Call of Duty website. That feature was used for the Black Ops II episode, which was released for the Wii U in 2012.

A second piece of evidence included a company who worked on Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops III. Beenox studio uploaded a picture that showed staff hanging out with Canadian military personnel while mentioning “COD.” This seemed to suggest that Beenox, which isn’t involved in WWII, was working on the Switch version.

Tags: , ,
View Comments