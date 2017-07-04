The Switch won’t be getting the biggest ‘Call of Duty’ game in years

The latest Call of Duty installment brings back the action to World War II. And for a while, it was believed that WWII would hit a bunch of platforms, including Nintendo’s Switch. However, if you were excited about playing the shooter on Nintendo’s hit console, you better temper that enthusiasm. Sledgehammer Games offered a definitive “No” when asked whether the title is going to be available on the Switch.

It all happened during a Reddit Ask-Me-Anything (AMA) session a few days ago. Sledgehammer Games studio head and cofounder Michael Condrey fielded various questions about the upcoming shooter and gave a straight “No,” when asked whether Call of Duty: WWII will be released on the Nintendo Switch.

This effectively ended mounting speculation that Call of Duty has a future on the console. That said, TechTimes says there’s still evidence to suggest that the popular franchise might return to Nintendo consoles in the not-so-distant future.

In May, Activision revived a feature that connects Nintendo accounts to the main Call of Duty website. That feature was used for the Black Ops II episode, which was released for the Wii U in 2012.

A second piece of evidence included a company who worked on Modern Warfare Remastered and Black Ops III. Beenox studio uploaded a picture that showed staff hanging out with Canadian military personnel while mentioning “COD.” This seemed to suggest that Beenox, which isn’t involved in WWII, was working on the Switch version.