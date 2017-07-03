New concept imagines a Google Pixel 2 XL you’ll fall in love with

A report from a few days ago said that the 2017 Pixel phones coming from Google will not be identical. The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be made by HTC and LG, respectively, other leaks have indicated, and that may be the reason why they won’t be similar in terms of design. Google isn’t yet ready to unveil the new Pixel series, but someone already created 3D renders of what the Pixel 2 XL may look like if this recent rumor pans out.

YouTube channel Concept Creator, which has released similar clips for other mobile devices, created a Pixel 2 device using the latest rumors as a guide. The phone has a large display, although it’s not quite the full-screen design you’d expect, and it also has a new rear panel design. The design does look similar to what LG did with the G6 earlier this year. Again, LG is rumored to be making the Pixel 2 XL phone, which should sport a 5.99-inch screen according to a benchmark leak.

There’s less glass than in the original Pixel phones on the back, and it only houses the camera and flash. The rear fingerprint sensor, meanwhile, is encased in the aluminum frame. As for that rear camera, it doesn’t feature two lenses, which is what we expect for all flagship handsets launching in the coming months.

Finally, the designer came up with various colors for the Pixel 2 XL. Check out the full video clip below, which is hopefully good enough to tide you over until this fall when the real Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are unveiled.