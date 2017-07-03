Copying the iPhone is what caused the serious OnePlus 5 screen issue

After various OnePlus 5 buyers complained about an unexpected display issue on their brand new phone, OnePlus responded that nothing is wrong with the screen — hardware or software — and said the jelly effect when scrolling is “natural.” We scoffed at that response, but it turns out that OnePlus did not lie, but it didn’t tell the truth either. It turns out that OnePlus’s decision to copy the iPhone 7’s design is what causes the problem. And the issue can’t be fixed.

The jelly effect is caused by the fact that the screen is inverted, an xda-developers investigation showed. Apparently, this happens on any other smartphone screen, when scrolling is done on an inverted display. The phone’s code also reveals that OnePlus fixed the 180-degree inversion of the screen with software.

But why did OnePlus invert the screen in the first place? Well, the main reason is that OnePlus copied the iPhone 7 Plus’s design, by placing the dual camera in the exact same position, and by going for a similar antenna design.

Image Source: Reddit

These decisions apparently had unforeseen consequences, as shown in the image above. The display controller IC was relocated to the bottom of the phone to compensate for the camera. How did OnePlus did it? It flipped the panel, mounting it upside down.

But wait, wouldn’t OnePlus just order a redesigned display from Samsung, one that did not need to be reversed like that? No, the “Never Settle” company decided to settle on the display, and fitted inside the OnePlus 5 the exact same component used in the OnePlus 3T. The news came soon after the phone was unveiled, as GSMArena found that the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5 share the same display, which meant the newer model doesn’t bring over any improvements. In fact, the report discovered the opposite.

The OnePlus 5 has a lower maximum display, a “slightly worse sunlight legibility,” and the DCI-P3 color gamut is actually a software thing. Add to all that the “natural” scrolling jelly effect and you end up with plenty of reasons not to settle on this particular OnePlus creation this year.