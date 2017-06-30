How to listen to Jay-Z’s new album ‘4:44’ right now, without a Tidal subscription

Jay-Z is one of the most influential hip-hop artists and entrepreneurs on the planet, so a new album from the man himself is a pretty big deal for his countless fans. Unfortunately, since his new 35-minute collection titled 4:44 is a Tidal streaming exclusive, only the 17 people who are actually subscribed to the service will get to hear it. Except for today, that is, because iHeartRadio is streaming the entire album for 24 hours only, and you can listen to it for free.

The event — which is going on right now, and will last until 12:01 am ET on July 1st — is going on across multiple iHeartRadio stations in the Pop, Rhythm, and Urban sections. The entire album is being played in 35-minute “Album Roadblocks” throughout the day, but you can jump in at any time and catch as much or as little of it as you want. The easiest way is just to head to the service’s “The Beat” streaming channel and press play.

The album is ten songs long, and clocking in at a modest 35 minutes, it won’t exactly eat up your entire day. However, you can listen to it as many times as you want as it’ll be streaming all day, which is a nice plus.

iHeartRadio is a freemium service, with Plus and All Access tiers that bring the app more in line with its peers like Spotify and Apple Music, but you don’t have to subscribe or even sign up for the 30-day free trial of those upgraded options to indulge in a Friday full of Jay-Z.