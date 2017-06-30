The most expensive Galaxy Note 8 could cost way more than $1,000

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in less than two months, which means we’ll be bombarded by more leaks and rumors in the coming weeks. The phone will be very similar to the Galaxy S8+, so we shouldn’t expect any surprises in terms of design or specs. But the Galaxy Note 8 will have a few exclusive features, including an S Pen stylus and an Isocell Dual camera on the back. And if this new rumor pans out, the new Note will also feature more built-in memory than the Galaxy S8.

Korean site Osen learned from an unnamed Samsung Electronics official that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in 64GB and 128GB versions. Comparatively, the Galaxy S8 only has 64GB of built-in storage. However, both phones support storage expansion via microSD cards of up to 256GB.

The report also notes that the base price for the Galaxy Note 8 will be around $1,000 or $1,100 depending on the market. Given that the base price for a phone gets you the lowest storage tier, it’s safe to say the 128GB model will be even more expensive. Apparently, the price of certain components drove the price up, but the report doesn’t mention which Galaxy Note 8 parts are so expensive.

The report also says the Note 8 will be unveiled in New York on August 26th, the same date mentioned in other recent reports on the matter. It’s unclear whether the site is simply reiterating previous rumors, or if its source confirmed the date. Samsung has traditionally announced previous Galaxy Note models in late August or early September, just in time to beat new iPhones to market.