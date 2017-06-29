As exciting as the upcoming launch of a new iPhone can be, it’s also fairly easy for big-time tech fans to grow numb. Especially this year, since iPhone 8 leaks starting pouring in months ahead of schedule. We’ve seen a constant flow of leaks and rumors hit the web, with new revelations popping up on an almost daily basis now. Most recently, the leaks have focused on the iPhone 8’s now-final design, which BGR showed the world back in May.

We’ve seen iPhone 8 renders leak, we’ve seen iPhone 8 dummy models leak, and we’ve seen third-party cases and screen protectors leak. Needless to say, we can get a pretty good idea of what Apple’s upcoming new flagship iPhone will look like by piecing all of that together. Of course, imagining the iPhone 8 is one thing and seeing the iPhone 8 is another thing entirely.

Now, thanks to a freshly leaked video, it appears as though we’ve seen exactly what Apple’s new iPhone 8 is going to look like. And yes, it’s absolutely stunning.

The video in question was put together by gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer in conjunction with a website called Tiger Mobiles, and we first showed it to you on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after it was posted. It doesn’t show us an actual iPhone 8. Instead, it shows a mockup made from real glass and metal that is based on leaked iPhone 8 CAD drawings that are believed to be accurate. In other words, it’s not the real thing, but in all likelihood it might as well be.

The real takeaway here is simple: Apple’s iPhone 8 looks fantastic.

For reasons unknown to anyone outside of Apple, the company decided to reuse the same iPhone design for three consecutive years. We can all speculate as to why the iPhone 7 looks almost exactly like the iPhone 6s, which looked almost exactly like the iPhone 6, but all we can say for certain is that Apple chose to veer from its typical strategy of refreshing the iPhone’s design every other year.

Well, that’s not entirely true because there’s one more thing we can say for certain: Apple fans are long overdue for a fresh new iPhone design. And this coming September, they’re going to get it.

Which brings us to yesterday’s big iPhone 8 leak. We had seen the design in one form or another at least a few dozen times, but it all came together in Hemmerstoffer’s video. Let’s have another look:

Again, this isn’t an actual iPhone 8. Instead, the creators took CAD drawings of the iPhone 8 that are believed to have leaked from one of the Foxconn factories responsible for building the iPhone 8. Using those drawings, they machined parts out of glass and metal.

Here’s a look at the parts that were used:

For those who want to see how my #iPhone8 dummy looks like from inside… (Full hands-on video -> https://t.co/CVlhneLN9b) pic.twitter.com/hcrNH4uRwD — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) June 29, 2017

Why are we taking another look at this video? After three years with the same iPhone design, it was important that Apple wow us with its new iPhone 8. Based on everything we had heard, it seemed like that would be the case. Of course, now that we’ve seen what appears to be a spitting image of Apple’s iPhone 8 in the flesh, we can safely say that this new flagship phone is going to be fantastic.

The glass and polished aluminum edges flow into each other, creating a continuous look that no other phone has achieved. This is further enhanced by the removal of the home button on the front. And of course, there’s no space for a fingerprint scanner on the back, so it appears as though Apple has indeed managed to integrate its next-generation optical Touch ID sensor into the display itself.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 8 along with a new iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September. It’s still unclear if the 8 will be released at the same time as its counterparts or if the 7s and 7s Plus will launch first, followed by the iPhone 8 a few weeks later.