Samsung just released a new Galaxy S8 that you can’t buy

June 29th marks the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, the handset that changed everything in the mobile business. So what better day for Samsung to announce a new phone? Before you get too excited about it, you should know it’s just a new version of the Galaxy S8. Oh, and you should also probably know that you can’t actually buy one.

We already knew that a pink Galaxy S8 was in the works, and we heard rumors that said only certain markets would get them at first. On Thursday, Samsung confirmed everything. Meet the Rose Pink Edition of the Galaxy S8+. That’s right, it appears that only the bigger Galaxy S8 is going to get this particular color option. Starting June 30th, the Rose Pink Galaxy S8+ will be available in select markets including South Korea and Taiwan.

There’s nothing special about the phone aside from the new color, which itself isn’t a surprise.

Image Source: Samsung

Well, that’s not quite correct. The Rose Pink Galaxy S8+ comes with a special story that only Samsung could concoct.

“Inspired by nature, the new hue envelops the device, creating a sense of unity and fluidity between the glass and metal of the phone’s body,” Samsung wrote in its short announcement, making Rose Pink sound like the color to get. All the other Galaxy S8 colors must be so jealous right now.

“The Rose Pink color itself is simultaneously sophisticated and modern, adding to the overall aesthetics of the device, intensifying the depth of its design,” Samsung said.