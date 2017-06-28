The only way to get a SNES Classic Edition at launch

It won’t be available for three more months, but the SNES Classic Edition is already one of the most anticipated gadgets of the year. In light of the NES Classic’s massive success, Nintendo has guaranteed consumers that it will be easier to find the SNES Classic than it was to find the mini NES last year. But if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll need to be ready at a moment’s notice.

The good news is that Nintendo has committed to producing and shipping the SNES Classic throughout 2017, but if the new retro console is even close to as popular as the NES Classic, you can expect to see it on Amazon and eBay at a huge markup within hours of the console going on sale.

The only way to avoid paying over the odds for the SNES Classic is to secure a preorder as early as humanly possible. Interestingly, a few waves of preorders have already come and gone on Amazon UK, but we haven’t seen anything in the US yet. We’ll be sure to let you know the minute any preorders pop up, but in the meantime, do yourself a favor and bookmark the following SNES Classic Edition products pages at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. That way you’ll be ready as soon as they go live.

Nintendo hasn’t said anything about SNES Classic preorders, so until it does (providing it even plans to do so), you’re going to have to depend on tech blogs and Twitter to keep you updated.

If you simply can’t wait that long and happen to have a collection of classic NES and SNES games lying around, you can always opt for the Hyperkin RetroN 2 instead, which plays all of your old games.