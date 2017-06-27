Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 might be uglier than we thought

These are the first renders based on leaked CAD designs for the Galaxy Note 8, and they tell us that the phone will be just as beautiful as the Galaxy S8 that preceded it. That means it’ll look just as ugly as well, and I’ll explain why.

A leaker you may already be familiar with partnered up with a new site to release 3D renders of an upcoming device. That’s something OnLeaks has done in the past, and now he’s back with the Galaxy Note 8 — and it’s 91mobiles that’s hosting the images.

As soon as you see them, you’re going to pray they turn out to be fakes. But OnLeaks does have a steady track record, and we might be looking at the final design of the Galaxy Note 8.

Image Source: 91mobiles

As expected, the Galaxy Note 8 will be a bigger version of the Galaxy S8+. On top of that, the phone is getting a dual lens camera on the back and, just as every Note before, a built-in S Pen stylus.

Image Source: 91mobiles

The front side of the handset features an all-screen Infinity display design, similar to the Galaxy S8. But this render suggests the top bezel will be a bit bigger than the Galaxy S8’s. That’s definitely not looking good there.

Image Source: 91mobiles

The ugliest side of the Galaxy Note 8 is the back — again, assuming these renders are based on accurate designs.

Image Source: 91mobiles

The phone has a large camera bump placed in the middle, sporting a horizontal lens alignment. But what’s worse is that the heartbeat sensor and the fingerprint sensors are also included in that huge protrusion. Yes, the fingerprint sensor still flanks the camera, which is one of the most annoying things about the Galaxy S8’s otherwise gorgeous design. It appears as though earlier rumors suggesting Samsung couldn’t find a way to make the Note 8’s in-screen fingerprint scanner may turn out to be accurate.