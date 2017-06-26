Samsung reminds everyone how easy it is to switch from an iPhone to a Galaxy S8

Samsung on Monday issued a press release to remind everyone just how easy it is to switch to a Galaxy phone, preferably a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+.

Samsung’s Smart Switch service is meant to help you “upgrade seamlessly” to a Galaxy phone from any device, including iPhones, Windows Mobile phones, BlackBerry smartphones and even other Android handsets made by Samsung.

Samsung explains that Smart Switch will let you transfer valuable data from an old device to a new one with relative ease. You can choose to transfer data from an old device to a Galaxy S8 using three methods, including Wi-Fi (with the help of the Smart Switch Mobile app), tethering two phones via USB, or using the Smart Switch computer software.

Once a connection is established between two devices, you can choose what kind of data you’d like to have moved over, including photos, videos, contacts, calendar, text messages, and even apps.

Before you use the app, you’d be smart to back up all of your data first.

There are various fine print warning in Samsung’s press release that you need to be aware of. For example, Smart Switch won’t work with just any device, and certain conditions have to be met for specific data transfers. For example, wire transfers require Android 4.3, iOS 5.0 or BlackBerry 7.0. Furthermore, Samsung supports “limited” content transfers for iOS 9 via iCloud. The company also advises that you change iMessage settings before leaving iOS to avoid text messaging disruptions.

To get started on Smart Switch, check out Samsung’s website at this link.